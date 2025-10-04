TJ Thomas Jr. and Dan Frederick scored rushing touchdowns as visiting Elon defeated Towson 17-3 on Saturday.

The Phoenix (4-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) managed 428 yards to Towson’s 321 and held the ball almost 12 minutes longer than the Tigers (3-3, 1-1).

Landen Clark was 15-for-25 passing for 181 yards. Isaiah Fuhrmann caught four passes for 40 yards, and Jimmyll Williams rushed for 90 yards on 14 attempts and had 62 receiving yards on two catches.

Each of Elon’s touchdowns was a 2-yard dive, with Thomas scoring in the second quarter and Frederick in the fourth. Luke Barnes connected on a 34-yard field goal, missing from 55- and 41- yards.

Towson’s only score was a 30-yard field goal from Caden Williams. Andrew Indorf was 20-for-32 passing for a career-high 257 passing yards, and John Dunmore caught eight passes for 104 yards.