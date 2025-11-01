By Cheryl Endres, Surviving Military Spouse & Proud Army Mom
SAVAGE, Md. — To honor our service members and veterans throughout the month of November, ZIPS Cleaners is supporting the National Football League’s “Salute to Service,” a program that honors, empowers and connects with U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, the initiative has raised over $75 million through its partnerships with leading veteran service organizations, and ZIPS is proud to support VSOs in furthering their missions.
To highlight Salute to Service throughout the month, ZIPS Cleaners will be airing radio spots during the Baltimore Ravens games and will be sponsoring a series of military salutes on WBAL-TV and 98 Rock Baltimore.
For many years, ZIPS has been offering free American flag cleaning every day, and, starting November 1, the company is launching a 10% discount off military uniforms for active duty service members and veterans as well as additional discounts at participating locations (visit Military Discount | ZIPS Cleaners for details). And, on November 11, ZIPS is donating 1% of all sales on Veterans Day to Wounded Warrior Project.
These November activations are a sampling of the military initiatives ZIPS Cleaners has in place for supporting national veteran service organizations. The company has long been providing free American flag cleaning every day, and, in celebration of Flag Day in June, ZIPS started a partnership with Armed Services YMCA through which the company makes a donation to the national nonprofit for each flag cleaned.
This program runs through Veterans Day. In observance of National Day of Service and Remembrance, ZIPS donated 1% of sales on 9/11 Patriot Day to Tunnel to Towers.
According to Mary Ann Donaghy, ZIPS chief marketing and customer experience officer, “This is a long-time tradition at ZIPS to demonstrate our pride in our great country. With our free flag cleaning service, we’ll help keep flags flying proudly for all our customers, all year long.
“We are particularly honored to support such VSOs as the Armed Services YMCA, Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project and the NFL Salute to Service to show our appreciation for all they do to help enhance the lives of our military members, veterans and their families,” said Donaghy. “We look forward to exploring more opportunities with these organizations and others to create initiatives that help make an impact on improving the lives of our military-connected communities.”
ZIPS Cleaners was launched in the early 2000s when eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area’s premier dry cleaners banded together to form a unified brand offering same-day service at a single low price. Today with more than 70 locations throughout the U.S., ZIPS Cleaners serves both residential and commercial clientele. To find the nearest ZIPS Cleaners location, visit 321zips.com.
