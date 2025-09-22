David Amaya wanted to take his company, Innovation Mechanical, to the next level, but was not sure where to start. “I knew my trade well but didn’t know anything about how to be an entrepreneur,” he recalls.
While reviewing the requirements to become a trade partner with Turner Construction Company, Amaya was encouraged by a Turner Procurement Manager to enroll in the Turner School of Construction Management. “That was five years ago, and I am so glad I followed her advice. Turner gave me the knowledge that I needed to run my business,” he says. “I love working with Turner.”
Creating Pathways to Partnership
Dana Blackwood, Business Manager at Turner, says the program helps locally owned businesses learn how to work with the company.
“We know that to many locally owned businesses, working with Turner might feel intimidating, as we are the largest construction management firm in the country,” Blackwood explains.
“The Turner School of Construction Management is not just a training program; it’s a longstanding part of our culture and reflects our commitment to empowering underrepresented, small, and local businesses. Through partnerships with local clients and institutions, we create a space where trade partners get to know Turner leaders in a more personal, accessible way,” Blackwood says.
“At the same time, we can pull the curtain back on the rationale for our rigorous safety programs, our prequalification process, and what’s expected of trade partners over the course of a project partnership. It’s all about setting these trade partners up to be successful.”
A National Program with Deep Roots
For more than 50 years, the Turner School of Construction Management has been a cornerstone of Turner’s national economic inclusion strategy. With over 40,000 graduates, the program reflects Turner’s dedication to building trust, fostering relationships, and creating sustainable opportunities for growing firms across the industry.
Guidance Beyond the Classroom
For Amaya, that support extended well beyond the basics. “They coached me to face any challenges, advised me on how to network, become a member of business associations in the area, and how to navigate contracts and other legal documents,” he says. Turner’s mentorship also helped him expand into the competitive healthcare market, a significant milestone for his company’s growth.
Ashley Renee, owner of Confident Cleaning, a company that delivers post-construction cleaning services on local Turner projects, also enrolled in the program after learning about it at a networking event.
She appreciated the diversity of the program’s participants and the openness of the Turner team. “There were architecture firms, electrical firms, other construction companies, and commercial cleaners like me, all looking to grow their businesses. The folks at Turner are very open to sharing their knowledge and are very responsive to any question you have.”
She adds that Turner’s community-first approach reflects her own values. “They not only give you the tools to succeed, but they also show you how to run your business and help you determine the next steps to success.”
Right-Sizing Opportunities
Blackwood says success often comes down to the right fit. “When setting our trade partners up to be successful, it’s important that we’re matching them with appropriately sized work packages,” she says. “This can take many forms, whether that’s introductions to other firms with whom they could partner, or breaking apart packages into more manageable pieces.”
This support isn’t limited to construction trades. “We work with many local businesses that are not specifically in the construction industry,” she notes. “From restaurants and food trucks, to office supply companies and security firms, there’s a broad opportunity to uplift businesses across our community.”
Investing in the Future Workforce
Turner is also focused on the next generation. “It’s no secret that the current craftworker population is aging out of the workforce faster than we can recruit to replace them,” Blackwood says. “Reaching students and sharing what a meaningful career in construction can look like is an important step in broadening the pipeline for new additions to our industry.”
That outreach, she notes, must also include parents, counselors, and other trusted adults. “If they believe that the only path to a vibrant, fulfilling career and future is through a four-year higher education institution, then our appeals to young people are moot. We have to broaden the conversation about what opportunity really looks like and what a career in construction can provide.”
Paying It Forward
Amaya says retention has become a core focus. “I learned the importance of investing in training for our employees. Investing in them, paying a good salary, and taking care of them,” he says. “I started to notice that after six months, my employees were physically tired, so now every six months they get one week off to go on a vacation.”
Looking back, Amaya appreciates Turner’s role in his company’s journey. “I am so grateful not only for the work we’ve gotten through Turner, but for everything I have learned along the way.”
Continuing the Momentum
Each year, the Turner School of Construction Management brings together business owners to deepen industry knowledge, strengthen operational practices, and build lasting partnerships. The curriculum covers project management, preconstruction, safety, marketing, and business development, taught by Turner professionals and industry experts.
To learn more about future sessions, contact Community & Citizenship Program Specialist, Brittany Lewis, at blewis@tcco.com.