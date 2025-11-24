Baltimore, MD —Tsao Baltimore, also known as Baltimore Watch Company, proudly announces its new partnership with University of Maryland Athletics, becoming the Official Timepiece of Maryland Athletics. To commemorate this collaboration, Tsao Baltimore will release a Limited-Edition Maryland Timepiece, meticulously crafted with authentic wood from the legendary Cole Field House basketball court — a true piece of Terrapin history.
The Limited-Edition Maryland Timepiece represents the shared spirit of craftsmanship, tradition, and excellence that defines both Tsao Baltimore and the University of Maryland. Each watch embodies the pride of the Maryland Terrapins, blending locally inspired design with timeless mechanical precision.
“Baltimore and College Park share a legacy of resilience, community, and excellence,” said Alan Tsao, Founder of Tsao Baltimore. “It’s an incredible honor to celebrate that legacy with Maryland Athletics through a timepiece that literally carries a piece of its history.”
As part of the new partnership, Tsao Baltimore branding will appear on each end of the shot clock inside the XFINITY Center, home of Maryland Basketball. Fans will also see a 30-minute game time countdown powered by Tsao Baltimore prior to every home game.
“Our fans are the heartbeat of Maryland Athletics, and this partnership with Tsao Baltimore gives them a chance to literally wear a piece of our proud history,” said Joe LaBue, Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer for Maryland Athletics. “Every watch crafted from the Cole Field House court connects generations of Terps and celebrates the spirit that defines Maryland pride. It’s more than a timepiece — it’s a symbol of our tradition, passion, and the moments that continue to make Maryland timeless.”
The 40mm automatic watch features a dial cut directly from the original Cole Field House basketball court wood, paired with a stainless-steel case, domed sapphire crystal, and exhibition caseback showcasing the automatic movement. Limited to only 500 individually numbered pieces, this exclusive release captures the intersection of Maryland heritage and modern watchmaking.
The Tsao Baltimore x Maryland Athletics Limited Edition Timepiece is priced at $550 and is available for preorder exclusively at www.TsaoBaltimore.com.
About Tsao Baltimore / Baltimore Watch Company
Founded in Baltimore, Maryland, Tsao Baltimore (Baltimore Watch Company) is an independent American watch brand dedicated to designing and assembling premium timepieces that celebrate craftsmanship, local heritage, and community. Each watch is meticulously built to honor the spirit of Baltimore and beyond.