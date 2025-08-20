Baltimore, MD –Tsao Baltimore, the proud watch company of the Baltimore Orioles, is excited to announce the release of the First Edition Baltimore Orioles Timepiece. This collector’s timepiece is a celebration of Orioles baseball, local pride, and Baltimore craftsmanship.
This 40mm First Edition timepiece comes in a collectible Orioles-themed beer can-style container and includes playful baseball-inspired details that make it a must-have for fans and collectors alike. Only 500 pieces will be made-200 in O’s Orange, 200 in O’s White, and just 100 in DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon)-coated O’s Black. The watch is priced at $350 and powered by a Precision Swiss Quartz movement. Some of the Orioles inspired details include baseball shaped hour and minute hands and a date complication which features the Oriole’s “O’s” logo replacing the zero.
This release marks an important first milestone in the partnership between Tsao Baltimore and the Baltimore Orioles. As two brands that represent the best of Baltimore pride and tradition, this collaboration is a natural representation of their shared commitment to the city and its passionate fan base.
“We’re incredibly excited to be the Proud watch company of the Baltimore Orioles,” said Tsao Baltimore founder Alan Tsao. “This timepiece has some incredible details that truly make this a homerun!”
About Tsao Baltimore
Tsao Baltimore, a premium watch company established in 2017, is known for its locally designed and assembled limited-edition timepieces. Each watch tells a story through unique materials and designs that have a connection to Baltimore/Maryland and its iconic institutions and traditions.
Tsao became the proud watch company of the Baltimore Orioles in March 2025.
Preorder and Availability
The First Edition Baltimore Orioles Timepiece is available for pre-order now at
www.tsaobaltimore.com, with shipping expected by the end of August 2025.