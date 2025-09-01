Shortly before Denny Kougianos’ father passed away when he was 10 years old, his father had three wishes for him and his brother, Alex: take care of their mother, marry a good woman, and start a business together. The brothers made true on all three wishes, including starting Supreme Service Today, an HVAC and plumbing company that celebrates 20 years in business this year. Despite the company’s growth over the years, Denny says that he and Alex remain committed to operating as a family-owned business and treat its employees as part of the family.
“We value our employees, pay them their worth, and aim to provide them with a proper work/life balance. If there any issues, our employees and managers know they can come directly to Alex or me, and we will find a solution,” says Denny, who adds that the company holds employee thank-you events, including a holiday party where he and his brother dress up as Santa Claus and the Grinch. “We are serious about our business, but we also like to have some fun together outside of work,” says Denny.
This family-style approach extends to Supreme Service Today’s customers, as well.
Denny Kougianos says that his company’s approach to providing exceptional customer service goes beyond simply repairing a malfunctioning HVAC or plumbing system.
“People expect it to get fixed, of course, but if the technician drags mud inside the home or the service vehicle leaks oil onto the driveway, the homeowner is most likely to remember that negative experience more so than the repair being done. It’s our job to always remember that when you are a residential repair company, you are in someone’s personal space—their home. We are not perfect by any means, so we want customers to always let us know how we can improve and make it right,” says Denny.
Denny and his team recognize that when a customer calls about a faulty HVAC or plumbing issue, they are probably not having a great day. With this in mind, a service repair technician is typically dispatched the same day to help alleviate the stress the customer is experiencing. “We also provide a narrow window for our arrival time, unlike some of our competitors who expect you to take the entire day off of work and wait around for several hours. We will call you a half an hour before arrival, and we always stay in touch with the customer, whether it’s by email, telephone, or text message. Communication and valuing our customers’ time are some of the keys to our success in providing superior customer service,” Denny says. He adds that all technicians are fully licensed, certified, and insured, providing customers with peace of mind.
When looking to add members to the team at Supreme Service Today, Denny says that they look foremost at personality.
“We hire apprentices to learn the trade and tend to focus on attitude and personality. We can always teach someone the trade, but we cannot teach them how to be respectful to customers and be kind. If they don’t have a positive attitude or want to provide that exceptional customer service we are known for, then they are not going to be a good fit for us,” he stresses.
Denny says that Supreme Service Today is looking to add electrical work in the near future in order to provide a full suite of services to its customers.
He adds that he and Alex always think of the sacrifices their father made for them until he passed. “Our dad was a Greek immigrant who worked at a factory in Baltimore and was ultimately promoted to machinist because he could fix anything,” he recalls. “Alex and I learned the trade after high school and always wanted to work together. At the end of the day, we just want to make our father proud,” Denny says.
Supreme Service Today provides a host of HVAC and plumbing services to the Baltimore metro area. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the company is offering its yearly supreme care club for only $49, a special promotion that’s being offered for the first time to celebrate this milestone. For same day service, call 410-835-4185 or visit Supreme Service Today.
Supreme Care Club includes:
- Annual A/C Tune Up
- Annual Heating Tune Up
- Annual Plumbing Check Up
- 10% discount on repairs
- Discounts on New HVAC system
- Discounts on New Water Heater
- No Commitment – cancel anytime
- And More!