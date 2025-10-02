Since 1928, Marylanders have turned to High’s for hand-dipped ice cream and friendly, hometown service. Today, High’s is proud to offer even more reasons to stop in—delicious new food choices, expanded beverage options, and a shopping experience that feels uniquely local.
Fresh Flavors Beyond Ice Cream
While ice cream is still at the heart of High’s, the menu now goes far beyond sweet treats. Guests can enjoy hand-topped, made to order pizzas hot from the oven, crispy golden fried chicken meals, savory Maryland crab cakes and rockfish sandwiches. Coffee lovers can savor premium 100% Arabica coffee, and in select stores an elevated barista level experience serving espresso, cappuccino, and lattes, all for the price of a regular cup of joe!
Rooted in Maryland Pride
As a locally owned and operated company, High’s embodies their “Proudly Local” slogan through supporting other Maryland businesses. Partnerships with Saval Foods and Trout Seafood bring fresh, local flavor straight to your neighborhood store. Even the vibrant color patterns inside High’s reflect the Maryland flag, reminding guests that they’re supporting a homegrown brand with every visit. If you haven’t already you need to check out High’s exclusive Birdland Blend, a delicious mix of vanilla ice-cream, chocolate covered pretzel balls, and caramel swirl—crafted in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles. Yet another extension of their ties to the greater Baltimore community.
More Than a Convenience Store
Step inside High’s, and you’ll quickly notice it’s not your typical convenience stop. Each store has its own character, giving off the warmth of a neighborhood general store. The food offering is best described as “unexpectedly delicious.” Whether you’re grabbing a hot pizza, trying a restaurant quality crab cake sandwich, grabbing a chicken tender meal on the go, or stopping for a fresh-brewed bean to cup coffee, the experience is always personal. It’s not unusual for staff to know your name after just a few visits—that’s the “Uniquely High’s” difference.
“Our goal is simple: to make every High’s visit something special. From the moment you walk through the doors, we want our stores to feel like your neighborhood gathering place—where great food, friendly faces, and local pride come together. While many in our industry are focused on expansion and store count, we’re staying true to our roots—serving our neighbors with quality, care, and community pride. We are focused on creating an experience where every visit feels welcoming, memorable, and uniquely High’s.”
Michael Lotman
VP of Retail Marketing
Giving Back to the Community
High’s doesn’t just serve Maryland communities—it celebrates them. From sponsoring local sports teams to honoring first responders with the annual “Hometown Heroes” campaign, High’s is woven into the fabric of the state. As the official partner of UMBC athletics, they are committed to supporting local.
Staying True to Our Roots
As Maryland’s oldest ice cream shop, they remain rooted to their rich heritage with items like their Old Fashion Peach, Heritage Fresh Strawberry, Mad Cow Fudge, and Eggnog Quart Sizes. Just last month, the brand introduced take-home pints with fun flavors like Carnival Swirl, Chips-O-Joy, and Monkey Moo-Nana Nut wrapped in the vibrant color and clear distinction as “Maryland’s Best Ice Cream”. And how could we possibly forget—as the holidays approach, don’t miss High’s legendary homemade eggnog—a seasonal tradition and the perfect gift.
Rewards That Give Back
With High’s Rewards, customers can earn points for everyday purchases, enjoy surprise giveaways, and save up to 10¢ per gallon at the pump. Those savings make it even easier to treat yourself to extra ice cream or coffee on your next visit.
Your Neighborhood High’s
With more than 50 locations across Maryland, there’s always a High’s nearby. Visit us at www.highs.com and download the High’s App today to learn more, find deals, and start saving! Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a new neighbor, chances are you’ll find a favorite store where everybody knows your name—and tap into the “Proudly Local, Uniquely High’s” experience.