Holiday magic, found.
Skate under the stars.
Sip and share good cheer.
Enjoy a festive brunch, lunch, or dinner.
Wonder at sparkling lights.
Find that perfect gift you didn’t know you were looking for.
Merriweather District has everything you need to make the season Merri.
Oh, What Fun It Is To Skate
Color Burst Ice Rink District is open and ready for all the spins, twirls, and jumps.
There are planned celebrations, themed events, music and pop-up food and beverages. Check our website for the full schedule and details.
If you skate up an appetite, head over to one of our fan-favorite restaurants to satisfy any craving. The Food Market, Cured, Busboys and Poets, Dok Khao, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Smashing Grapes, Eggspectation, Peter Chang, Banditos, Medium Rare and many more fun eateries await.
Reserve your spot in advance by purchasing tickets online. Walk-up tickets are available but may be limited.
General Admission Tickets HERE.
Season Passes HERE.
HOLIDAY MARKET
Friday, December 5 // 5:30pm – 8:30pmSaturday, December 6 // 11:00am -6:00pmSunday, December 7 // 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Stroll through a curated collection of local vendors offering handmade gifts that are perfect for everyone on your list. Sip signature seasonal drinks from Merriweather District restaurants, enjoy fun giveaways and cozy up by the fire pits.
The littles will enjoy story times and cheerful caroling while you take in the sights, sounds and flavors of the season. This is the perfect way to embrace the holiday spirit with family and friends!
Attendance at the event is free; reserve your spot HERE.