You can’t open your favorite news site today without coming across a headline about energy. Prices are rising even as we all become more reliant on electricity than ever before. You’re probably using WiFi to read this article. Your phone might be plugged into a charger right now, or maybe even your car. The number of items plugged into the outlets in your home is likely higher today than it has ever been in your lifetime. When you search something on the internet, chances are it’s using AI, which is driving significant increases in demand for power.
Here in Maryland, the challenges presented by these changes are exacerbated by the fact that our state has long been a net-importer of electricity. The state uses about 40 percent more power than it has the capacity to generate. This means that in order to meet the daily needs of Maryland residents and businesses, electricity has to be brought in via transmission lines from other states that have more generation capacity.
As demand grows, the pressures on our grid are becoming more urgent. Nothing shines a spotlight on that fact more than the necessity for the regional grid operator to force the Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner fossil-fuel burning power plants to continue operating despite plans to close them in 2025.
Put simply, Maryland today does not have the generation or transmission infrastructure necessary to meet the growing demand on our electric grid.
What does this mean for Marylanders? We’re seeing the impact in our power bills. Many Maryland ratepayers already pay significantly more than regional counterparts for power. The average price residents pay per kilowatt hour is higher in Maryland than every state that touches our borders, and the bills keep rising. Those higher prices don’t get us better reliability – experts have warned of the likelihood of brownouts and blackouts on the hottest and coldest days, when the amount of energy needed exceeds the system’s load capacity.
That kind of uncertainty is bad for our residents. Power outages hurt Marylanders in myriad ways, including making them vulnerable to extreme temperatures and hurting their ability to connect for remote work or get in touch with family. The uncertainty is also bad for our economy. Businesses need to know that they will pay reasonable prices for electricity and that it will be reliably delivered.
Amid these pressures, Maryland rightly aspires to a greener future where all of our energy comes from renewable sources. As renewable generation comes online, we will need a robust energy transmission grid to ensure that energy can be delivered efficiently to communities.
All of these various challenges to our energy system mean Maryland is at a crossroads. We have to chart a path forward that will ensure reliable, affordable energy for all customers for years to come.
This is why PJM, the organization that operates the regional power grid, has ordered the construction of new transmission lines in Maryland. These lines – the first of which is the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project – are needed to fortify our electric grid and bolster reliability. This is not theoretical. Maryland needs these lines now. They will relieve grid congestion, stabilize costs, and ensure the ability to connect renewable energy to the grid.
Regulators in Maryland should move swiftly to review these projects and provide Marylanders with the energy infrastructure necessary for a sustainable, reliable future.
Learn more about Maryland’s energy challenges at www.EnergyFutureMD.com.