Chances are you either know of an independent school in your area or have a friend or neighbor whose child attends one. They are a familiar presence in many communities, yet few people realize just how diverse and dynamic these institutions truly are. From single-gender and coeducational environments to faith-based and nonsectarian programs, independent schools offer a wide range of educational models. They may serve students as young as 3-year-olds or focus exclusively on high school, and no two schools are exactly alike.
The Association of Independent Maryland & DC Schools (AIMS) plays a vital role in strengthening and supporting independent education across the region. It serves as a trusted resource for schools, educators, and families seeking high-quality educational environments grounded in strong values and community.
As a nonprofit membership organization, AIMS represents 125 independent schools located in 15 Maryland counties, Baltimore City, and Washington, DC, fostering collaboration, professional excellence, educational innovation, and rigorous academic and programmatic standards upheld through regular accreditation protocols.
Collectively, AIMS schools educate more than 50,000 students and employ nearly 13,000 teachers, administrators, and staff. The AIMS independent school community also benefits from the work of over 2,000 volunteer board trustees. Schools range in size from intimate communities of 20 students to large campuses enrolling over 1,500 learners, spanning urban, suburban, and rural settings.
What unites AIMS schools is a shared dedication to each school’s individual mission and purpose. Independent schools are known for smaller class sizes, high academic expectations, student-centered and individualized learning, and strong partnerships between educators and families.
Faculty and staff often describe their school communities as collaborative and supportive environments where professional autonomy and innovation are encouraged. They are places where everyone feels a sense of belonging.
“In my work, I get the most joy by working with smart and dedicated colleagues and with children who are excited about learning,” says one AIMS school staff member.
Those who pursue a career in education often see their work as a vocation or a calling rather than just a job; they want to make a difference. One AIMS teacher echoes this sentiment by saying,
“The excitement reflected in my students during engaging lessons and activities brings me joy. I feel personally fulfilled knowing that I am helping to prepare future innovators and explorers of the world.”
For some, a career in an independent school brings additional rewards. As one staff member reflected, entering the independent school world without prior experience turned out to be a life-changing decision—one marked by flexibility, professional autonomy, and a collaborative workplace culture.
AIMS schools want teachers and staff to reflect the diversity of their schools as a whole, and they are always looking for the candidate who is the best “fit” for their school, their students, and their community. Successful candidates discover that alignment with a school’s philosophy, mission, and culture is a vital component to this sense of “fit.”
The AIMS Annual Job Fair, to be held Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at The St. Paul’s Schools, provides an opportunity to explore these possibilities, connect with schools across the region, and discover a career path that blends professional growth with purpose. The Fair serves as one more way the association opens doors—inviting talented individuals to explore how their skills and passions can contribute to vibrant, student-centered school communities. Join us for this chance to meet one-on-one with school representatives from approximately 40–45 schools.
By supporting its member schools and creating pathways for talented educators and professionals, AIMS helps ensure that independent schools remain thriving, inclusive, and forward-looking communities.
Teach. Lead. Inspire.
For more information about the AIMS Annual Job Fair and to register, please visit our event page.
To learn more about AIMS and its member schools, please go to aimsmddc.org.