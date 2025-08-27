As federal policies reshape Maryland’s economic, political, and cultural landscape, Impact Maryland 2025 brings together the state’s brightest minds to confront challenges and seize opportunities. Join us on October 14, 2025, at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore for a transformative day of bold ideas, actionable solutions, and inspiring connections.
Presented by The Baltimore Banner and sponsored by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, this third annual thought leadership summit unites over 1,000 leaders, innovators, and changemakers to address Maryland’s most urgent issues and chart a path forward.
Why Attend? Maryland at a Turning Point
With federal shifts impacting everything from healthcare to biotech, higher education to housing, Impact Maryland 2025focuses on “A State in Transition and in Opportunity.” Engage with top leaders, including business executives, elected officials, university presidents, and policy experts, as they tackle critical topics:
- Economic resilience amid federal budget changes
- The future of higher education and research funding
- Maryland’s pioneering healthcare waiver under pressure
- Solutions for the affordable housing crisis
- Building infrastructure and advancing biotech innovation
- The role of arts and storytelling in driving civic impact
New for 2025: Enjoy live performances by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Peabody Institute weaving creativity and entertainment into the day’s discussions.
A Day of Impactful Dialogue
Keynote speaker David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, will kick off a dynamic program featuring:
- Thought-provoking panels and interactive Q&As
- Inspirational talks from Maryland’s leading voices
- Immersive storytelling that highlights the human side of policy
- A special fireside chat on how the arts can fuel economic and civic growth
“Impact Maryland 2025 is about turning challenges into opportunities,” said Sharon Nevins, Executive Director. “This is where Maryland’s leaders come together to spark real change.”
Why It Matters
“Johns Hopkins is proud to sponsor Impact Maryland 2025 and foster conversations that drive collaboration and innovation,” said Maria Harris Tildon, Vice President of Government, Community & Economic Partnerships at Johns Hopkins. Whether you’re a policymaker, entrepreneur, educator, or engaged citizen, this is your chance to connect with a diverse community and shape Maryland’s future.
Secure Your Spot Today
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Maryland’s most impactful leadership event. Tickets are limited—reserve yours now at impactmaryland.thebaltimorebanner.com.
- Early Bird VIP Access – $250 Includes premium perks, exclusive access, and a free 6-month subscription to The Baltimore Banner (for new subscribers).
- Early Bird General Admission – $175 Includes full access to all sessions and lunch.
Impact Maryland 2025 is more than a conference—it’s a movement to build a stronger, more equitable, and innovative Maryland. Join us to listen, learn, and lead.