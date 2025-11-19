The Top 30 Gifts Grown and Sourced from Maryland Farms and Watermen
Finding the perfect gift can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also feel overwhelming when you’re short on time and searching for something unique for everyone on your list. This holiday season, skip the big retailers - make your gifts memorable with the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide! It’s your go-to resource to find your friends and family something that’s locally grown or sourced from Maryland farmers and watermen.
The digital gift guide has all the details you need to make your holiday shopping simple - including gift cards to local products, details on any promotions and ideas that’ll make you the gift giver of the year! Inside, you will find a variety of gift ideas including: apple pie moonshine, goat milk soap, oysters, a variety of cheddar cheeses, winery experiences and more. All the items are certified to be made with Maryland products or sourced from Maryland watermen.
When you give these local gifts, you’re giving more than just a great quality product, you’re also investing in your community! Meet some of your fabulous farmers and watermen below that you can purchase from this year!
Baywater Seafood - Baywater Seafood started in 2020 with founders Lee Beauchamp and Matthew Holloway. They set out to provide locally and naturally raised seafood in and around the Delmarva Peninsula. This region is host to numerous coastal bays, one of which is the Chincoteague Bay, in which Baywater operates. Many people are familiar with oysters, but don’t know that the region used to be known for its scallops in the 1800s and 1900s! Now you can get these briny, delicious scallops just in time for the holidays. Bring home some Maryland seafood - perfect for a holiday gathering!
Chesapeake Gold Farms - Offering meat, cheese, yogurt, AND flowers, this family-owned farm has a little of everything available for the holiday season. The farm has been in the Miller family since the 1800s and the sixth generation is Bob and Diane’s three sons, Wes, Matt, and Ben. For the holidays there are wreath-making classes and charcuterie boards available in multiple sizes!
There are so many great stories behind all of the companies featured here which makes their products all that more fun to give to your loved ones. Make it a Very Maryland Holiday this season. Shop and support your local farm and seafood companies in the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide!!