The University of Maryland School of Social Work’s (UMSSW) Leadership, Policy and Social Change (LPSC) concentration (formerly referred to as Macro) equips social work students with education and real-world practicum experience to address society’s most complex issues through policy advocacy, organizational leadership and community organizing. Nationally, one in six people are helped by a social worker1. This includes assessing and developing policies and legislation that impact individuals, families, and communities.
Social work is one of the fastest growing professions according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics2. The anticipated 6% growth by 2034 can be attributed to a growing aging population, post COVID-19 pandemic recovery, and national and international turmoil and injustice. Social workers with a concentration in leadership, policy and social change focus on systemic and structural changes needed to create a more just society, laying the groundwork for clinical social workers and other human services professionals.
At a time where health care benefits, access to housing, food and essential resources are in question, social workers are needed now more than ever – from positions in federal, state and local government to grassroots community organizers and nonprofit managers. LPSC social work jobs include child welfare supervisors, executive directors, hospital administrators, analysts, political and media pundits, and elected officials. The list can go on and on.
“The social work profession is unique in its focus on preventing and solving problems at BOTH the individual level and the macro or systems level. According to C. Wright Mills, it is described often that macro practice transforms private troubles into public issues. Here at the UMSSW, we prepare students to make an impact at every level. " Gisele Ferreto, UMSSW Alum, Director of Public Policy, and Manager of Training in the Office of Practicum Education
The University of Maryland School of Social Work is meeting the growing demand for social workers by offering robust academic curriculums for students interested in both leadership, policy and social change and clinical social work. Through our strategic partnerships with local and state agencies and organizations, Master of Social Work Students gain real-world practicum experience and opportunities to participate in advocacy projects, legislative hearings, and community organizing. University of Maryland School of Social Work programs like the Institute for Innovation and Implementation and Center for Restorative Change embed LPSC social work into their practice. The Institute strengthens child and family systems through training, evaluation, and applied research; while the Center for Restorative Change promotes well-being, self-determination and collective power through community engaged frameworks, education, and service.
If you are interested in developing and improving social systems and policies, organizing communities, and creating lasting and impactful change - explore social work. #ChangemakersNeeded
