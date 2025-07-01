Labor Day may be the traditional sign-off for summer, but in Ocean City, Maryland, the season is far from over. Come September, this place finds its second wind, offering warm breezes, golden sunsets and a calendar full of reasons to stick around. Fewer crowds, wide-open beaches and off-season deals make fall the perfect time to stretch out your summer and soak in every last sun-filled moment.
Visit Ocean City, MD
Fall Is Festival Season
When other coastal destinations start to wind down, Ocean City turns up the volume. Fall marks the return of Oceans Calling, a multi-day music festival that brings rock, folk and indie icons like Green Day and Weezer right to the beach. Country Calling invites country music fans to bring their boots to the beach for a weekend of oceanside twang. And Rising Tides gives the spotlight to regional talent and rising stars, all in an intimate, open-air setting.
Swing by the Ocean
Cooler temperatures and clear skies make fall a favorite among golfers in Ocean City. With 17 championship courses cradled by scenic marshes and coastal views, you’re never far from your next tee time. Plus, off-peak travel means more availability and better rates, whether you’re planning a full weekend on the fairways or just sneaking in a round between festival sets and dinner reservations.
Hit the Water
If you’re not ready to throw in the beach towel just yet, you’re in the right place. The water is warm, the crowds have thinned and the ocean air has cooled just enough. Rent a jet ski and cruise the coastline, hang ten on welcoming waves or try stand-up paddleboarding at sunset. Anglers of all skill levels can cast a line off the Oceanic Fishing Pier or book a fall fishing charter where you can reel in your own dinner.
Stroll the Boardwalk
Ocean City’s three-mile boardwalk is always buzzing in summer. But in fall, it slows down just enough to let you take it all in. Grab a coffee and take a peaceful morning bike ride, or wander past shops, arcades and snack shacks with a little more elbow room. Thrasher’s fries? Fisher’s popcorn? You can still sample all the local favorites without the long lines.
Taste the Coast
Fall also brings a fresh wave of flavor. The debut OC Seafood Festival puts the spotlight on Maryland crab, while waterfront restaurants remain open with shorter wait times. Settle in for bayside cocktails or explore locally loved restaurants for brunch, small plates or a celebratory feast. From fresh-caught fare to international flavors, Ocean City’s dining options hit the spot every time.
Stay Out Past Summer
Whether you’re here for live music, a few more rounds of golf or a peaceful paddle on the bay, pair everything you love about summer with off-season perks this autumn in Ocean City, Maryland.
Start planning your fall next at ococean.com.