The art and science of face lifting and tightening is one that has successfully been performed and perfected by Dr. Salman Ashruf in Hanover, Maryland.
Dr. Ashruf, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Facial Plastic Surgery specialist performs over 500 procedures annually, and is proud to serve patients from the Maryland, DC and Virginia areas as well as those from across the United States and Internationally.
Dr Salman Ashruf is the owner of Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Wellness Club of Maryland, a center he founded in 2014. He is also the Medical Director of the Arundel Mills Surgery Center, Inc, an ambulatory surgery center, located in Hanover, MD which is a state of the art, elite facility dedicated to cosmetic surgery. Tour the beautiful center which includes the office, medspa and surgery center at www.drashruf.com/med-spa-in-baltimore. Dr Ashruf’s center is accredited by the Centers for Medicare, CMS, is state licensed as well as also accredited by AAAASF. The center is a Class C Medicare certified center, which means it meets all the life safety and accreditation criteria of hospital standards.
The safety and comfort of his patients is the top priority for Dr. Ashruf. His surgery center is adjacent to Marriott Suites, and his patients can elect to stay at their custom “beauty suite” by Marriott, the night after surgery. Patients love the convenience of knowing their surgeon is only a few footsteps away. Dr. Ashruf also personally attends to his patients the next day for their post procedure visit in the comfort and privacy of their suite.
Dr. Ashruf performs incredible face and neck lifts with his surgical team, who have over 30 years of combined experience. Every member of the surgical team is a cosmetic surgery specialist, and you can learn more about elite facelifts in Maryland at https://www.drashruf.com/treatments/facelift-in-baltimore. In addition to a strong and experienced team, Dr. Ashruf’s goal is to bring patients the best in class technology and combine this technology with superior surgical skills.This is where the endoscopic or vertical mid facelift is a game changer for many patients.
The endoscopic mid facelift is scar free and offers patients a quick recovery; in many cases 3-5 days. It’s designed to rejuvenate the face and correct the facial aging of the cheeks and the jowl area with long lasting results. It is ideal for those people with sagging of the cheeks and jowl and who have prominent smile lines. Many times these patients have had injectables, or other surgical treatments, but don’t see visible results. The reason?
According to Dr. Ashruf, the primary reason is the lack of support to the mid face area. There are very highly skilled surgical techniques that utilize endoscopic technology that allow Dr. Ashruf to lift the mid face back to its youthful contour in a way people desire. These surgical techniques allow Dr. Ashruf to create a support structure for the skin, so when lifted, the result is youthful, and long lasting.
The use of the supports is embedded through small incisions in the hair line that are not visible, thus making the procedure scar free and the fastest recovery of any surgical facelift.
In addition to the endoscopic or vertical facelift, Dr. Ashruf performs the deep plane facelift, for those with more sagging in the lower jowl and neck, as well as the full face and neck lift for those patients needing tightening of the neck area as well.
Finally, for those wanting the best in non-surgical facial rejuvenation, Dr. Ashruf is proud to offer his patients the 4D non-surgical facelift with Emface, Exion and Exosomes. Emface, the non-invasive facelift, can lift the forehead, under eye area, cheeks and tighten the neck muscle, all with NO Pain and NO Downtime. Exion, non-invasive skin rejuvenation, is then combined with the non-surgical facelift to increase collagen, tighten and brighten the skin. The procedure is then completed with topical exosomes after the treatment. We are proud perform over twice the national average of Emface treatments, learn more about our signature 4D non-invasive lift at www.drashruf.com/treatments/emface-in-baltimore/
At Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Wellness Club of Maryland, Dr. Ashruf is proud to offer his patients the best in facial rejuvenation treatments, both surgical and non surgical. He offers patients a free, in-depth consult, where he listens to their concerns, and learns about their cosmetic goals. This allows patients to learn about the various treatment options, as well as obtain detailed 3D facial imaging with Aura, which is the most precise and sophisticated technology available in the world. Dr. Ashruf was the 1st provider of this 3D imaging in the DMV area. Contact our center at (443) 217-5476 to schedule your private consult today.
We offer patients 100% Free Financing as well as extended payment plan options which can make the treatments affordable and convenient, you can get instantly approved here.