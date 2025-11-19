When you have been serving the Baltimore community for 81 years, you know a thing or two about what customers want for the holidays, and as a local business, Eddie’s of Roland Park provides personalized service you won’t get from a big box store.
“When you shop at Eddie’s, you’re getting eight decades of curated expertise. During the holidays especially, we’re here to solve problems, not just sell products,” says Julie Bondroff, gift and candy buyer at Eddie’s of Roland Park, who notes that gift items are available at both store locations—6213 N. Charles Street and 5113 Roland Avenue. “Need a last-minute hostess gift? We’ll wrap it beautifully while you finish your grocery shopping. Want to send something authentically Baltimore to family out of state? We know exactly what will make them feel at home in the best way possible.”
As with each holiday season, Eddie’s Maryland-themed gift baskets are always popular. “Creating the perfect Maryland basket is easy when you have delicious treats made by local vendors. Customer favorites are always Carey’s pretzels, Popsations caramel popcorn, Mouth Party caramels and Michele’s granola,” says Bondroff.
She says that the No. 1 basket is the “Made in Maryland,” and customers also love the “The Gourmet Basket,” that makes putting a charcuterie board together easy with delicious crackers and cheese, dried fruit, nuts, spreads and chocolate truffles. “We also offer custom baskets. A candy staff member can help you pick products from the store and a basket to be beautifully wrapped and ready to be presented,” she notes.
Eddie’s also works with corporate clients and can incorporate company logo items in the basket, special-order items for them, and locally deliver and UPS ship baskets.
Beyond baskets, Bondroff says that other popular gift items include the wildly popular Jellycat line, hand packed boxed chocolates and truffles, flavored Hammonds candy canes, and Thymes Noir Woods scented candles. For kids, “I love anything that will engage our younger customers—activity books, games, painting, coloring, crafts and puzzles.” For adults, Bondroff recommends checking out Eddie’s spa section for face masks from Patchology, body soaps and lotions from Thymes, candles and fragrances from Boy Smells, and shower steamers from Musee.
Need a last-minute gift? Eddie’s has you covered.
“We always keep a selection of beautiful, ready-to-give items in stock right through December 24th. Our candy department can create a custom chocolate box in minutes, our gift baskets are always available with a very short turnaround, and we keep a stash of gorgeous hostess gifts—artisanal candles, gourmet tea blends, and local honey,” says Bondroff. For stocking stuffers, Bondroff recommends a 4-piece truffle box for $4.99 or a great tea towel or votive candle for under $20. “You can always come to the candy counter and let one of our candy staff members know what your budget is and will be more than happy to put a beautiful chocolate box together and gift wrap it for free!”
Eddie’s also offers catering, so that hosts can enjoy their guests instead of being stuck in the kitchen.
“Our number one seller is our famous crab cakes, but we go far beyond that. We offer a comprehensive catering menu for all your gatherings, as well as special holiday menus for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s that can be customized. All catering orders can be picked up or delivered to many zip codes in the area,” says Bondroff.
Feel free to get inspiration from Eddie’s website, but customers are encouraged to visit in person to take advantage of the staff’s expertise.
“Ask questions, let us make recommendations, tell us about the recipient. We love a challenge, and we love making people happy. Most importantly, remember that the best gifts tell a story. Whether it’s a Maryland-themed basket that celebrates our shared home, a custom chocolate box that shows you put thought into their favorites, or a wellness gift that says, ‘take care of yourself,’ let us help you find gifts that create connections and memories,” she says.
“Most importantly, we bring heart, every recommendation comes from genuine care about making your occasion special, every product is chosen because we believe in it, and every interaction is guided by eight decades of understanding what makes Baltimore special. We’re not just selling groceries or gifts—we’re helping create memories.”