This year, Bowie State University is celebrating 160 years of advancing knowledge, research and innovation. As the university sets its sights on earning a Carnegie Research 2 (R2) classification, the new Division of Research & Innovation is leading the charge to expand opportunities for faculty and students to participate in research that addresses real-world challenges.
This commitment to research and innovation has led to initiatives like the Course-based Undergraduate Research Experiences Symposium, which supports more than 200 students as they participate in hands-on research projects. At the symposium, Bowie State students study soil microbes, analyze turtle populations and share findings with organizations including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative and the Mayo Clinic. This experience allows students to improve their research and presentation skills.
Bowie State University is committed to remaining at the forefront of discovery and innovation. Faculty consistently secure competitive grants to create new learning and mentorship opportunities for students in advanced research.
Tanviban Patel, ’24, a computer science doctoral graduate from Gujarat, India, embodies Bowie State’s mission to advance research and innovation. Her passion for web development and artificial intelligence has driven her toward groundbreaking work and led to a prestigious research fellowship with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, who is her continued education sponsor. Patel credits Bowie State University’s supportive environment, dedicated professors and research connections for shaping her journey and turning her ambitions into reality.
The success of Bowie State’s students and their bold research goals are in part due to the university’s robust fundraising and endowment growth and the support of its community, partners, donors and sponsors. One example of this support is the accelerated success of “BSU Bold: The Campaign for Excellence,” which helped the university reach its $50 million fundraising goal two and a half years early. The endowment has grown from $7 million to $40 million — a more than 500% increase — thanks to donors and community support. This remarkable growth has expanded private scholarship funding and supported efforts to keep student debt manageable.
Beyond supporting students directly, this financial growth allows the university to broaden its economic and community impact. According to the UNCF 2024 HBCU Impact Report, Bowie State generates more than $351.3 million in total economic impact for its local and regional economies, supports 2,524 jobs and generates $1.59 in local spending for every dollar invested. While students thrive through research and mentorship opportunities on campus, the Bowie State commitment is equally evident in the surrounding local and regional communities.
Located between Baltimore and Washington, the university has secured partnerships, hosted events and shared resources that benefit students in need. Earlier this year, the Bowie State football team partnered with the Washington Commanders for a food drive that raised funds for student pantries and supported the Bowie State Nutrition Lounge, which provides free food, beverages and personal care items to students. The university is committed to supporting students in every aspect of their academic journey, demonstrating a dedication to service that goes beyond the classroom.
These initiatives, combining a long history of achievement and excellence, illustrate why Bowie State has been a vital academic and economic anchor in Maryland. Bowie State will continue to lead through research, innovation and civic engagement while preparing the next generation of scholars and innovators to meet the evolving demands of higher education and the global workforce.