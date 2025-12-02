Bowie State University is rising as a vibrant center for culture, arts and arts education in the Washington region, driven by dedicated faculty and supported by world-class facilities. The university prepares emerging artists to become skilled professionals ready to contribute, lead and create within the creative and entertainment industries.
At the heart of this work is the Fine and Performing Arts Center, a premier facility that embodies Bowie State University’s commitment to artistic excellence. The center includes a 400-seat Main Stage Theater, a 200-seat Black Box Theater and a 90-seat Movement Studio. It also proudly features the Dionne Warwick Theater and is an All-Steinway space with Steinway pianos in all practice and performance spaces.
These venues serve as both learning laboratories and community stages. Students bring their coursework to life in professional settings before live audiences, while the center also welcomes visiting theatre companies whose performances enrich the campus and surrounding community. Together, these experiences elevate the artistic environment that makes Bowie State a thriving destination for creativity and performance.
Community members interested in attending a show may access a list of current productions at the Bowie State Theater Box Office.
The Fine and Performing Arts Center also is home to Bowie State’s two newest academic programs, the Dance program and the Immersive Media, Entertainment and Gaming program — IMEG — which expands the university’s leadership in arts education.
Students in the Dance program train with experienced faculty while exploring multiple forms of dance and music. They gain hands-on experience in technical aspects of live production, including lighting, sound design, staging, technology and promotion to expand their learning beyond performance.
The IMEG program, offered in partnership with the Department of Computer Science, reflects the university’s commitment to emerging creative technologies and interdisciplinary collaboration. One of the few programs of its kind in the nation, IMEG focuses on game design and entertainment, while examining how virtual, augmented and mixed reality can shape innovative creative experiences. Students also study the socioeconomic, political and cultural implications of these evolving digital spaces.
Bowie State University is committed to delivering a comprehensive and holistic arts education while building community engagement across design, visual arts, media arts, music, dance and theatre.
Learn more about the Fine and Performing Arts Department’s new undergraduate programs by visiting the Dance and IMEG websites. To explore upcoming performances and campus arts experiences, visit the Bowie State Theater Box Office.