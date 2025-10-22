Bowie State University is advancing its reputation as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, launching bold initiatives that empower students to explore, imagine and build. On Nov. 7, the university will host the Fifth Annual HBCU+ Entrepreneurship Conference, themed “Charting New Frontiers: Deep Tech, AI and Innovation.” The conference is virtual, making it open to students, faculty and professionals across the country.
As the founding host, Bowie State’s Entrepreneurship Innovation Center (EIC) continues to drive the conference’s vision. The EIC has grown into a leading platform for student entrepreneurs, faculty innovators and industry partners seeking connection, insight and scalable ventures. The conference extends that mission by providing students with mentorship, resources and programming to magnify their potential.
The conference theme highlights emerging opportunities in deep technology, artificial intelligence and innovation, with sessions organized into three key tracks:
Industry Focused Sessions include:
- Deep Tech 101: Understanding Technologies Shaping Tomorrow,
- AI for Impact: Building Tech-Driven Solutions with Artificial Intelligence,
- Tech Equity & Capital Access for Underrepresented Founders.
Faculty-Focused Sessions include:
- Faculty as Innovation Catalysts: Integrating AI & Entrepreneurship in Curriculum
- Building Your IP Strategy: Patents, Prototypes & Protection
- From Lab to Market: Deep Tech Commercialization for Faculty & Researchers
Student-Focused Sessions include:
- Student Entrepreneurs Roundtable
- Investor Roundtable for Student Entrepreneurs, and Pitch Coaching Lab: Telling Your Story, Securing the Bag
Notable speakers include Dr. Aminta Breaux, president of Bowie State, and Johnetta Hardy, who also serves as conference chair and executive director for the EIC. Other featured voices include Isaac Inkumsah who will lead Deep Tech 101, Jeremy Treadwell who will present AI for Impact, and Mark DeSantis who will speak on integrating AI into curriculum. Additional contributors include Abraham Williamson, Aria Freeman, AriAnna Redmond, Eno Oduok, Garry Johnson III and Quincy Box.
For Bowie State students, the HBCU+ Entrepreneurship Conference represents more than just a learning opportunity. It offers a chance to engage in an ecosystem designed to elevate their entrepreneurial journey. From pitch coaching to direct investor access, the event helps transform student ideas into real ventures.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the HBCU+ Entrepreneurship Conference is a signature piece of Bowie State’s broader vision: to advance entrepreneurship and innovation among historically Black colleges and universities and beyond.
To register for the conference and join this nationwide virtual gathering, visit hbcueshipconference.com.