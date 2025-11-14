For many, the holiday season is about buying gifts, attending parties and baking cookies. However, the holidays are also a great time to give back to those less fortunate.
According to BetterWorld, a platform that assists nonprofits with their fundraising goals, over 30% of annual giving happens in December — easily the top month for nonprofits trying to meet year-end goals. Most of that money comes via online platforms — nonprofits can bring in anywhere from 17% to 31% of their yearly online donations during December.
Americans obviously feel generous this time of year, in addition to reaping tax benefits that allow individuals to claim a charitable contribution deduction on their income taxes for that year, which can reduce their tax liability. In fact, it’s estimated that 10% of all annual donations roll in during the final three days of the year. Also, some people receive year-end or holiday bonuses and want to share that additional income with others.
For nonprofits, the end-of-year cash flow can help them meet their annual budgets while also planning next year’s budget. One of the biggest days for nonprofits is Giving Tuesday, held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and as a counter to Cyber Monday the day before.
BetterWorld estimates that in 2023, nonprofits raised $3.1 billion in just one day. It’s a perfect boost right at the start of the year-end charitable giving push. Also, during the holidays, many companies offer matching gift programs, meaning that they match their employees’ donations to nonprofits, allowing that $50 individual donation to become $100. Many employees are unaware that their employer will match their donations. According to the organization Double the Donation:
- 65% of Fortune 500 companies offer matching gift programs.
- Over 26 million individuals work for companies with matching gift programs.
- 11% of total corporate cash contributions to nonprofits are made through matching gift programs, for an estimated average of $2.86 billion donated each year.
- An additional $4-$7 billion in matching gift funds is estimated to go unclaimed per year.
The end of the year is a great time to meet with your financial planner to discuss next year’s spending, so why not incorporate a charity giving element into the plan? An automatic monthly donation is easy, especially if the nonprofit can simply charge your credit card a set amount each month. This is key to nonprofits, as it allows them to forecast how much in donations they can count on each month. You can also speak to your financial advisor about earmarking some money to your favorite nonprofit in your will.
As important as it is to donate during the holiday season, nonprofit organizations, of course, can also use your support year-round. In the winter months of January and February, for example, shelters are in desperate need of warm clothing, blankets and jackets. Early January is a great time to go through your closets and dressers and look for warm clothes to donate. Did you wear that sweater at all last year? How about that coat? If not, make room for some new clothes and donate your used clothes to a nearby shelter.
Winter is also a good time to research organizations that provide heating assistance — either shelters or those who help older residents pay their heating bills — and can also be a lonely time for those who are alone, elderly or disabled. Crisis hotlines can usually provide free, basic training for you in order for you to cover an hour or two answering the telephone, listening, supporting and connecting those in crisis to resources to help.
The summer season can be a quiet time for donations for nonprofits, as families are on vacation or simply relaxing while school is out. Speaking of schools, food insecurity rises for those who rely on free or reduced school lunches — if there is no school, there is no lunch for many kids. Reach out to your local food bank to see if they need help organizing donated food or aiding with distributing food to those in need. Summer camps also can use some volunteers.
In August, back to school is an exciting time for many families; however, for some it’s stressful, as they cannot afford school supplies. When you go shopping for school supplies, buy some extra notebooks, pens and other essentials and research community centers, libraries and houses of worship to see if any of them are hosting events to distribute free school supplies. Also, teachers often have to buy materials with their own money, so ask your local school if you can help.
Happy holidays and happy giving!
