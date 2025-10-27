If you’re considering a career in social work, now is the time to act. Maryland, and the nation at large, is facing a mental health crisis that demands a robust, compassionate, and highly trained workforce. Clinical social workers are at the forefront of this response, providing therapy, crisis intervention, and advocacy in communities that need it most.
The demand for mental health services has surged in recent years, driven by the lingering effects of the pandemic, increased public awareness, and a reduction in stigma. Yet Maryland faces a staggering 50% shortage of mental health professionals, leaving thousands without access to care. This shortage is especially acute in immigrant, rural, and Spanish-speaking communities, where language and cultural barriers further limit access.
Clinical social workers are uniquely equipped to meet these challenges. Social Workers serve in hospitals, schools, community clinics, and private practices—often as the first line of support for individuals navigating complex emotional and psychological issues. And the need for their expertise is only growing.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of social workers is projected to grow 6% from 2024 to 2034—faster than the average for all occupations [1]. This translates to over 60,000 job openings annually, many of which will be in clinical roles.
Beyond national trends, Maryland’s own workforce data underscores the urgency. Nearly half of the state’s current mental health professionals are nearing retirement, and the pipeline of new clinicians is not keeping pace. This presents a powerful opportunity for prospective students to step into a field where your skills will be in high demand and your impact deeply felt.
“Within the last year, we’ve experienced a significant increase in the number of MSW students. Nearly 60% of our students indicated an interest in clinical social work when applying to our school. In addition to educating the next generation of social workers, we are also advocating for the removal of unnecessary licensing exams, building inclusive career pathways, and redefining what it means to be a social worker.” Judy Postmus, dean and professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work.
The University of Maryland School of Social Work’s Master of Social Work (MSW) program offers both clinical and leadership, policy and social change concentrations for aspiring social workers. The school also has a PhD program, and a new Doctor of Social Work (DSW) program designed for experienced social workers to refine their clinical skills in an interdisciplinary setting. In addition to rigorous academic teaching and training, the school conducts pioneering research focused on advancing the behavioral health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities through a social justice lens.
Social work is more than a career, it’s a calling. If you’re passionate about mental health, equity, and community well-being, this is your moment. The need is urgent. The opportunity is real. The future of Maryland’s mental health and well-being depends on the next generation of social workers, perhaps including you.
