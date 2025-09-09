School choice may have become an increasingly hot topic politically; however, beyond the Beltway noise is an important decision for every parent — where do you want your child to attend school, and what do you envision their future to look like? Independent schools are rooted in the idea of choice, and each one offers a unique approach to learning. So what are some of the advantages of an independent school education? Let’s take a look.
Choices, choices, choices
A primary advantage of independent schools is choice. Whether you prefer coeducation or single sex, religious or secular, day school or boarding school, K-12 or simply high school, there is an independent school for your child.
In addition, some schools focus more on a rigorous academic approach, while others look to expand a student’s creative pursuits. For those parents with children with learning differences, there are also schools with faculty who have specialized training in these areas.
Unique values
Independent schools provide the opportunity for parents and their children to find a school where the school’s philosophy aligns with their values and approach to teaching. According to the National Association of Independent Schools, www.nais.org, “The wide diversity among independent schools allows you to find a school that is a great fit for your student. Independent schools are mission-driven. You can choose a school that reflects your family’s values, whether religious, cultural, or philosophical, and emphasizes character, leadership, creativity, or global citizenship,” as stated on its website.
Academic success
Of course, as with any school, having students achieve academic success is a keystone goal of independent schools. “Independent schools nurture intellectual curiosity, stimulate personal growth, encourage critical thinking, and promote a lifelong love of learning. More students in independent schools enroll in advanced courses than in public, parochial, and other private schools,” according to NAIS.
Independent schools’ hallmark is aptly preparing students for college readiness through Advanced Placement (AP) and custom-designed programs that not only allow students to thrive academically but also help students’ college applications stand out from the pack. Counselors help students chart a path of success, assist with applications and essays, and counsel them on which college may be best for them. Engaged alumni can help recommend certain colleges. Leadership opportunities, confidence building, internships, and service learning provided by schools will also help students when applying for college.
Personalized attention
Students can thrive in independent schools due in large part to small class sizes and low student-teacher ratios that provide individualized attention and close connections between teachers and students.
In 2024-2025, the median ratio in NAIS schools was 8.2 students to each teacher, according to NAIS. “Independent school instructors usually teach in their areas of expertise. They strive to develop a full understanding of each student’s learning style, interests, and motivation,” according to NAIS. Typically, independent school teachers hold advanced degrees or significant professional experience in their field.
Faculty, counselors and staff at independent school can also help students find what interests them outside the classroom, whether it’s the arts, theatre, athletics, leadership, debate, robotics, or civic engagement. No matter what they choose, parents are always involved as partners in their child’s education. “Independent schools promote regular communication among students, parents, and teachers to ensure everyone is working toward the same goals. As a parent, you can actively engage in your student’s education, because the staff and teachers want and value your participation,” according to NAIS.
Independent schools are known for being tight-knit communities where groups of parents bond over their children’s academic endeavors, and students can make lifelong friends.
Inclusiveness
We live in a global society where schools are made up of students from different backgrounds, religions and life experiences. According to NAIS, “Independent schools foster diverse and vibrant student communities that welcome and respect every family. In 2024-2025, students of color were 34.1 percent of independent school enrollment, while 5.7 percent of students were from other countries.”
To help foster inclusiveness and diversity, independent schools work with parents to help them pay for their child’s education, including monthly tuition payment plans, need-based financial aid, tax-advantaged Coverdell education savings programs, loans, scholarships and merit awards, and discounts for families with more than one child enrolled at the school. In 2024-2025, NAIS member schools awarded nearly $3.6 billion in need-based financial aid.
Most independent schools have dedicated financial aid offices who can assist parents in finding ways to pay tuition and other related costs.
Independent School Guide
Below is a sampling of the many independent schools in the Baltimore metropolitan area sorted by county. For parents looking for additional information, AIMS, a nonprofit association of independent schools in Maryland and Washington, DC., is a great resource. For more information, visit www.aimsmddc.org.
Anne Arundel County
8080 New Cut Road
Severn, MD 21144
410-969-9105
Archbishop Spalding High School is a coeducational Catholic Preparatory High School founded by the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 1963 and originally staffed by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Archbishop Spalding has provided Catholic secondary education to families in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and surrounding counties for over 50 years.
Main campus:
30 Old Mill Bottom Road North
Annapolis, MD 21409
Upper Campus:
1344 Ritchie Highway
Arnold, MD 21012
410-757-4740
Chesapeake Montessori School is a coeducational school that guides children and adolescents in their development to become confident, respectful, kind, and independent individuals with well-developed powers of reasoning and a joy for learning. Serving 145 students from ages 18 months to 8th grade, the school is committed to creating rich and healthy environments indoors and outdoors that provide intellectual, academic, social, and emotional preparation for life.
1130 Anne Chambers Way
Crownsville, MD 21032
410-923-3660
Indian Creek school is a coeducational, college preparatory independent school located on a 114-acre campus in Crownsville. Students in Pre-K3 through grade 12 receive a vibrant educational experience based on excellent academics steeped in strong student-teacher connections. Students are known as individuals and experience an outstanding education as members of a diverse and inclusive community.
74 Greenbury Point Road
Annapolis, MD 21402
410-757-3090
Serving pre-K through 8th grade, the Naval Academy Primary School’s mission is to promote the intellectual, physical, emotional, and social development of children from the Annapolis area. NAPS provides a structured and nurturing environment that identifies and responds to the unique needs of students. In the 2024-25 academic year, the Middle School was completed with the addition of an 8th grade class.
3112 Arundel on the Bay Road
Annapolis, MD 21403
410-263-8650
Founded in 1960, St. Anne’s School is a community of approximately 250 students enrolled in its Program for Twos through 8th grade. The student-teacher ratio is 9:1 with an average class size of 13 students, and the beautiful campus is conveniently located on 10 acres on Arundel on the Bay Road, just minutes from downtown Annapolis.
534 Hillsmere Drive
Annapolis, MD 21403
410-263-9231
Serving 650 students pre-K through 12th grade, Key School is founded upon the conviction that children are innately curious about themselves and the world; they want to learn, they want to discover, and they want to create. What makes Key School different from most schools is the approach to teaching and learning—where critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and resourcefulness are valued above the volume of content covered.
Baltimore City
3701 Sinclair Lane
Baltimore MD 21213
410-485-5000
Archbishop Curley High School is an all-male Catholic archdiocesan high school in the Franciscan tradition. The school “at the corner of Erdman and Sinclair” has served the Baltimore metropolitan area since 1961. A strong academic program, designed for 21st-century learning, a competitive athletic program and a diverse arts program are hallmarks of a Curley experience where 99% of students attend college.
2220 St. Paul St.
Baltimore, MD 21218
410-261-5500
Founded in 2000 and serving grades 1-12, Baltimore Lab School offers an exceptional academic experience for bright, motivated students with learning disabilities and/or ADHD. The school enjoys a worldwide reputation for transforming lives as it guides students on the path to success and prepares students for college and career with the majority of graduates accepted to college.
105 Tuscany Road
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-243-6054
Calvert School is dedicated to educating boys and girls through its time-tested method of teaching and its rigorous curriculum. Calvert School inspires each child to lead a life of purpose by providing a strong foundation in academic skills and character development. Students learn and grow in a joyful and nurturing community that cultivates intellectual curiosity, confidence, and a deep appreciation for learning.
420 S. Chester St.
Baltimore, MD 21231
410-727-3255
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School is an independent, Catholic high school for students of all faiths, serving women and men in grades 9-12. It empowers Baltimore youth to succeed in college, career, and life with a 100% college acceptance rates for graduates. It provides access and opportunity for students of religious, racial, and ethnic diversity to excel through rigorous academics, a corporate internship program, extracurricular activities, and faith formation.
5114 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-649-3200
Friends School of Baltimore is an independent Quaker school, founded in 1784, serving students in pre-K through 12th grade. Friends School’s educational journey emphasizes the mastery of essential skills required to succeed in the world — skills like critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and leadership. The Quaker values of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship are woven into every aspect of Friends School life.
5407 Roland Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-323-3800
Gilman is a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade independent day school in Baltimore. By educating boys in mind, body, and spirit, it seeks to produce men of character and integrity who have the skills and ability to make a positive contribution to the communities in which they live and work. Gilman School was recently recognized as one of the best all-boys schools in America by Niche, the country’s leading college and school search platform, moving to the top all-boys high school ranking for the state of Maryland for 2025.
1300 E. Northern Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21239
410-433-8880
Founded in 1960, Mercy High School is an independent, Catholic, college preparatory school sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy. It educates bright and creative girls in grades 9 through 12 and instills a commitment to excellence, hospitality, service, justice, and compassion. Students learn to communicate ideas and express themselves confidently, both individually and in collaboration with others.
2215 Greenmount Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21218
410-563-2833
Mother Seton Academy is a tuition-free, independent Catholic middle school located in Baltimore City. Mother Seton Academy serves over 80 boys and girls, grades 6 through 8, from underserved, low-income families of all faiths and cultures. Through a comprehensive Graduate Support Program, students graduate to quality high schools and then matriculate to colleges or universities.
4403 Frederick Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-644-3300
Mount Saint Joseph is a Catholic, college preparatory school for young men sponsored by the Xaverian Brothers. Faithful to the tradition of Xaverian education, Mount Saint Joseph strives to be a community of growth and learning characterized by enduring personal relationships, an emphasis on spiritual formation, a challenging academic program, and a commitment to justice and peace.
5204 Roland Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-323-5500
Roland Park Country School is an independent school for girls in grades K-12, with a coed preschool for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years old. Located in the historic Roland Park neighborhood, RPCS is a place of profound and hands-on learning with a rich history of dedication to the intellectual and moral development of its students. Roland Park Country School is dedicated to the intellectual and moral development of its students that cultivates creativity, independence of thought, tenacity of purpose, self-discipline, and emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being.
300 E. Gittings St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
410-539-8268
A tuition-free private Jesuit school transforming the lives of boys in grades 5 through 8 from underserved neighborhoods through education, St. Ignatius Loyola Academy aims to develop the intellectual, physical, and spiritual qualities of each student. Its rigorous and well-rounded program builds character and creates opportunities that lead students to success in high school, college, and lives where they are Men for Others.
822 W. Lake Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-377-5192
Founded in 1844, The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland is an independent school serving boys in grades K-12 with boarding available for boys in grades 9-12. The combination of an all-boys environment and a school that is intentionally small creates the ideal setting for boys to learn and grow.
109 W. Melrose Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21210
410-323-8800
The Bryn Mawr School is an independent pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school for girls with a coed preschool and infant care located on a beautiful 26-acre campus in Baltimore that believes in the delights and demands of learning. Through a transformational girls’ education, expansive opportunities, a collaborative community, and a student experience focused on both living and learning well, Bryn Mawr provides the exceptional foundation young women need to create the lives they want to live.
2800 Edison Highway
Baltimore, MD 21213
410-732-6200
Empowered by Gospel values and rooted in the spirit and tradition of Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi, the Catholic High School of Baltimore, a sponsored institution of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, is dedicated to the education of young women in an environment that fosters Christian attitudes of dignity and respect for the human person. The school community challenges its students to excellence through innovative academic programs, responsible leadership, Christian community service, and cutting-edge technology.
2939-41 Huntingdon Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21211
410-467-4920
With a total enrollment of no more than 22 students, the very structure of The Community School puts the priority on each student’s comfort, education, and growth. The Community School is an academic and mentoring program that has worked with hundreds of students since its founding, helping them stabilize their lives, advance their education, and go on to college.
501 W. 30th St.
Baltimore, MD 21211
410-235-6295
The GreenMount School’s mission is to provide a creative education for grades K through 8 – emphasizing multicultural, cooperative, and experiential learning and supported by strong family participation. All grades and subjects at The GreenMount School follow an instructional model that emphasizes student inquiry, exploration, and experiential learning.
Baltimore County
3300 Old Court Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-486-1900
As Baltimore’s premier Jewish private school, serving preschool through 12th grade, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School is a warm, supportive, and diverse community rooted in Torah values and Jewish traditions. The school provides an education marked by academic excellence, joy of learning, respect, and attention to the individual, and the faculty fosters life-long learning and celebrates and supports students in reaching their goals as individuals and as members of the community.
8102 LaSalle Road
Baltimore, MD 21286
410-825-4266
Calvert Hall College, a Lasallian Catholic college preparatory school and the oldest Christian Brothers school in the country, prepares a diverse community of young men to achieve their full potential utilizing their unique talents. Through excellent academic and extracurricular programs led by innovative and dedicated educators, students become confident men with the ethical foundation for service, independent thinking, and responsible leadership.
6200 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-486-3686
Cambridge School is a classical, Christ-centered (K-8) community of learners, which exists to partner with parents to educate the hearts and minds of children in both virtue and truth.
1145 Concordia Drive
Towson, MD 21286
410-825-2323
Concordia Prep school is a compassionate, Christ-centered community of servant leaders. Started in 1965 as Baltimore Lutheran School, Concordia Prep has a rich history of excellence in education, faith development, and community service. Serving grades 6 through 12, Concordia Prep is affiliated with the Lutheran Church Missouri-Synod and welcomes students from all backgrounds and religion.
300 Garrison Forest Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-363-1500
Garrison Forest School is a private, independent girls’ school in Baltimore County with an elementary, middle and high school program, coed preschool and national and international boarding program. Empowering students (coed preschool-twos-pre-K and all-girls’ K-12) to achieve their fullest potential and live lives of purpose has been the core of Garrison Forest School since 1910. Throughout its history, the mission has been to prepare young women for a rewarding college experience and for a purposeful life well beyond.
10807 Tony Drive
Lutherville, MD 21093
410-321-8555
Greenspring Montessori School offers academic programs for children ages 18 months through 8th grade in the Baltimore area. Greenspring Montessori students develop confidence and innovation, rising as responsible, compassionate, and empowered leaders, learners, and advocates.
11 Celadon Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-653-2700
Jemicy School is a college-preparatory, coed, independent school, recognized as an international leader in educating bright, talented students with dyslexia and related language-based learning differences in grades 1-12 where 95 percent of graduates attend college.
8100 Stevenson Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-486-8640
Krieger Schechter Day School is a coeducational, kindergarten through 8th grade, Jewish day school located in Baltimore. The school provides an unparalleled Jewish and general studies education that empowers students to become confident, successful and valued members of society as committed and knowledgeable Jews.
500 Chestnut Ave.
Towson, MD 21204
410-823-0601
Loyola Blakefield is a Catholic, Jesuit, college preparatory school founded in 1852, for boys in grades 6 through 12 located in Towson. Loyola Blakefield offers a challenging college preparatory curriculum that provides a broad range of major course offerings, including honors and advanced placement courses, complemented by a selection of enriching electives and co-curricular activities. There are 17 interscholastic sports programs, as well as musical and dramatic performing arts ensembles, and many clubs and student organizations.
11300 Falls Road
Lutherville, MD 21093
410-252-3366
Maryvale, a Catholic independent girls’ school serving grades 6 through 12, affiliated with the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, provides an environment in which each student can reach her academic, spiritual, physical and civic potential in a loving, supportive and diverse community. Building upon its unique and special heritage, Maryvale’s mission is to provide an exceptional education that responds to change and prepares young women for life.
8600 McDonogh Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
410-363-0600
McDonogh is a nondenominational, coeducational, college preparatory school educating students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The curriculum is appropriately challenging at all grade levels, preparing students for higher education and to enter the world as resilient, lifelong learners of strong character.
700 Academy Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-744-8498
Established in 1852, Mount de Sales Academy is a private Catholic college- preparatory high school for young women in grades 9-12. Centered on Jesus Christ and faithful to the teaching of the Catholic Church, Mount de Sales Academy offers young women a college preparatory education that promotes flourishing of the whole person.
815 Hampton Lane
Towson, MD 21286
410-825-6202
Notre Dame Preparatory School educates and empowers girls to become women who transform the world. As a Catholic, independent, college preparatory school for girls in grades 6 through 12, Notre Dame Prep inspires students to pursue academic excellence, spiritual growth and the practice of justice.
7310 Park Heights Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-999-2200
An Orthodox Jewish day school that believes in the inherent kedusha of all learning where from the 2-year-old class through middle school, each student is nurtured both as the individual he or she is and as a contributing member of the caring school environment and the greater Jewish community. Through the use of differentiated learning modalities, as well as our embrace of modern educational technology, the school strives to stimulate each student’s interests so that the pursuit of learning naturally becomes a life-long passion.
1300 Glencoe Road
Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152
410-472-4800
Established in 1867, Oldfields is an independent, non-sectarian college preparatory day and boarding school for girls in grades 8-12. Located in Baltimore County and situated on a bucolic campus of 130 acres, Oldfields seeks to embrace each girls’ authentic self, educate through collaboration, empower the individual voice, and inspire confidence and continual growth, leading to a life of purpose.
139 First Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21227
410-242-1212
Sisters Academy of Baltimore nurtures and empowers girls from diverse backgrounds to reach their fullest potential. The mission is to provide a quality middle school education for girls by cultivating agents of positive change with a vision of having graduates be esteemed scholars, excelling in all of their endeavors, while embodying self-assurance, spiritual depth, and a commitment to making meaningful contributions to our community, nation, and world.
3100 Monkton Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-771-4816
St. James Academy is a Christian school in the Episcopal tradition that offers comprehensive programming for the intellectual, social, emotional, spiritual, and physical development of children, preschool to 8th grade. In partnership with families, the school pursues academic excellence, differential understanding and respect, and promotes a global perspective in all aspects of learning.
11152 Falls Road
Brooklandville, MD 21022
410-825-4400
St. Paul’s Pre and Lower School, St. Paul’s School for Boys, and St. Paul’s School for Girls share a 120-acre campus, an Episcopal affiliation, and a mission to develop the intellect and character of our students. Students benefit from a cohesive and sequential curriculum from preschool through grade 12, as well as access to a wide range of classes, facilities, and activities across campus.
8400 Greenspring Ave.
Stevenson, MD 21153
410-486-7400
Deepened by the intellectual richness and independent learning approach of the globally respected International Baccalaureate program, St. Timothy’s School is a private, all-girls boarding and day school for grades 9-12 located in Stevenson, Maryland, offering the globally respected IB curriculum in a community of inquiry, creativity, and kindness.
3257 Bridle Ridge Lane
Lutherville, MD 21093
410-580-5551
The Odyssey School is dedicated to providing an exceptional education to children 5 years through 14 who have been diagnosed with dyslexia and other language learning differences. Through evidence-based methods, small group instruction, and daily tutoring, the school — set on 42 acres in the Greenspring Valley — cultivates independent and confident learners who excel academically, socially, and emotionally.
2425 Old Court Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
410-339-7070
The Park School of Baltimore is a pre-K through grade 12 progressive school. Devoted to intellectual inquiry, a collaborative spirit of learning, and an appreciation for the diversity of human experience, The Park School of Baltimore is a community founded on positive expectations of students and respect for individual differences by cultivating children’s innate curiosity by nurturing their interests and engaging them as active participants in their own education.
4801 Tamarind Road
Baltimore, MD 21209
410-367-6808
A Baltimore private school rooted in wonder, purpose, and connection, the Waldorf School of Baltimore educates the whole child — head, heart, and hands — through a joyful, arts-integrated curriculum from preschool through 8th grade. The curriculum meets children where they are, providing age-appropriate learning experiences that nurture creativity, curiosity, and confidence.
Howard County
12793 Folly Quarter Road
Ellicott City, MD 21042
410-531-8600
For over 50 years, Glenelg Country School has been educating children and young adults, getting them prepared for college, and encouraging them to reach their full potential. From activities and project-based learning in the Lower School, to the learning opportunities that allow students to test their independence in Middle School and the college preparatory classes in the Upper School, students get a unique learning experience that prepares them for a future full of higher learning.
9130 Frederick Road
Ellicott City, MD 21042
410-465-7644
Since 1965, St. John’s Parish Day School in Ellicott City has been providing the highest quality Episcopal education for children by educating children with a stimulating and challenging academic curriculum in a culturally and economically diverse community. By creating a safe and nurturing environment for students to grow and learn, the school helps them reach their full potential and nurture their individual gifts.
4985 Ilchester Road
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-744-1524
Deep in the heart of Howard County, Maryland lie 48 acres of a beautiful and tranquil community. These wooded acres are the home to Trinity School, a Catholic, independent school serving grades preK-3 through 8th grade. The creation of a Christian environment in which the total person is recognized and respected is the philosophy of Trinity’s founding principles, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.