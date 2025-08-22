Just shy of the glow from the Domino Sugar sign lies the sprawling waterfront campus of the Baltimore Museum of Industry (BMI), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to understanding the fascinating stories behind work and new ideas in Baltimore. Founded in 1977 as a project of the Mayor’s office to preserve the city’s industrial history, the BMI tells recognizable Baltimore stories about Esskay, McCormick, Bethlehem Steel, Parks Sausage, Domino Sugar, and Crown Fuel, to name a few.
While Baltimore’s history underpins the BMI’s very existence, the museum’s mission extends beyond preserving the past. It aims to help people connect with and think deeply about how work shapes society today, believing that all work is important and that great ideas can emerge from anyone, anywhere.
So, how does a museum of the past engage with the present and reach into the future? The BMI’s strategic plan provides the answer. This five-year plan envisions the museum as the ideal spot for powerful conversations, using history to shed light on today’s challenges and opportunities in Baltimore. The BMI has been diligently implementing this plan for the past two years, with a focus on “People,” “Place,” and “Work,” hoping to contribute to a healthier and fairer Baltimore.
By centering its work on contemporary industry discussions, the BMI has resonated with broader communities, proving that Baltimore is an excellent place to explore significant global changes. Local stories connect to larger ideas, encouraging visitors to consider Baltimore’s place in the world. Programs like the Industry Social Club have brought these conversations to life around tech, fashion, food, and hospitality, actively exploring how work has shaped Baltimore and how smart industries can lead to a more thriving, fair, and beautiful city. This involves understanding who has access to work and who doesn’t, and how different industries can strengthen both individuals and the city.
With its forward-thinking plan and creative public programs, the Baltimore Museum of Industry is poised to inspire deeper understanding, critical thinking, and a sense of connection to the rich story of work and society in Baltimore and beyond. To learn more about the BMI’s Strategic Plan, future exhibits, and public programs, visit thebmi.org.
About the BMI:
The Baltimore Museum of Industry is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the industrial heritage of Maryland. Through its collections, exhibits, and educational programs, the BMI celebrates the ingenuity and resilience of Maryland’s industries and the people who built them. The museum is located at 1415 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD 21230. Free parking is available on-site. Tickets and information are available at www.thebmi.org. You can also connect with the BMI on Facebook and Instagram @BMIatWork.