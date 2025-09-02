Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spent the Labor Day holiday weekend on vacation in Italy, a British tabloid reported.

The Daily Mail tabloid published pictures of a shirtless governor and his wife, Dawn Moore, on a boat. The tabloid reported that the Moores were staying at a home on Lake Como owned by actor George Clooney.

Moore’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Clooney has praised Moore as a future leader of the Democratic Party, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper in the spring that Moore is “levitating” above other potential presidential candidates for 2028. Moore has said he is not running, but is attending events that other former candidates have as they ramped up presidential campaigns.

Moore’s last scheduled public appearance in Maryland was Friday, when he attended a Maryland State Police graduation ceremony for new troopers.

Moore was featured on “This Week” on ABC on Sunday, but he was not live, and it’s not clear when the interview was recorded.

Moore has no public schedule for Tuesday. On Wednesday, he’s scheduled to hold a press conference in Columbia to discuss housing policy.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Moore has rubbed elbows with the wealthy. Earlier this summer, and also in 2023, Moore went to Sun Valley, Idaho, for a conference of business and tech leaders dubbed “billionaire summer camp.”