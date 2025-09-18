Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin represent opposite political parties in neighboring states that are often in competition for business investments, tourists and even a future FBI headquarters.

But they shared a stage in Washington on Thursday to profess a common interest in promoting the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday.

And they both dodged a question about running for president.

Moderator David Rubenstein, the wealthy businessman who is the primary owner of the Baltimore Orioles, noted that, in his studies of history, he found there’s never been a presidential election featuring a governor of Virginia running against a governor of Maryland.

“Do you think that’s a precedent that should be broken?” Rubenstein asked to applause and hollers of approval.

Youngkin, a Republican in the final months of his term, had a comeback ready: “I’m also a student of history, and there’s never been an owner of the Baltimore Orioles who has run for president, either.”

Youngkin’s snappy reply earned just as much praise from the crowd of donors at the bipartisan gubernatorial lunch hosted by the nonprofit Trust for the National Mall at the Waldorf Astoria.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife, Dawn Flythe Moore, participate in a discussion hosted by the Trust for the National Mall on Thursday. (Pamela Wood/The Banner)

Moore turned a little more serious. He reflected on the varied backgrounds of the men onstage talking about the nation’s 250th birthday — including himself, the Black son of an immigrant mother, and Rubenstein, a Jewish kid from Baltimore — as the personification of the hopes of the nation’s founders.

“To think about what this means, in celebration of what’s meaningful of this country, this really is a pretty remarkable moment,” Moore said.

Moore and Youngkin stressed that, despite political differences, they — and all Americans — can find common ground in supporting the nation’s foundational principles, such as freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

“We work on important topics together. We don’t agree on everything, but we work together,” Youngkin said.

He made a reference to last week’s killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, mentioning “the horrific events” as a reminder to seek common ground.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Suzanne Youngkin, businessman David Rubenstein, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Dawn Flythe Moore watch as a person disrupts the event. (Pamela Wood/The Banner)

Speaking to reporters afterward, Moore underscored a desire for civil disagreement.

“I can have fundamental political disagreements with people. We can have a difference on policies,” he said. “But at the same time I still have a deep amount of respect for their rights to have free speech and for the fact that we’re all working together in our own ways to go and make a better society.”

Although he is a Democrat who has fiercely campaigned for his party’s candidates, this isn’t Moore’s first foray into public bipartisanship. He’s participated in events with Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox on the theme of “disagree better,” and he’s done media interviews alongside Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, the head of the National Governors Association whose signature effort is “Reigniting the American Dream.”

While Youngkin and Moore kept their remarks positive, the discussion, which also included the governors’ wives, was interrupted multiple times by protestors. They yelled an array of criticisms of Youngkin, Moore and Rubenstein on issues including climate change, fossil fuels and the war in Gaza.

At one point, a couple of people tried to unfurl a banner, but they, like all disruptors, were hustled out of the hotel by security.