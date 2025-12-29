Amid a legislative session dominated by efforts to address the state’s budget woes, lawmakers also passed laws addressing health, workers’ rights and wages.

Here is a look at some that go into effect on Jan. 1.

Cancer screenings for firefighters

A new law will require certain counties to cover the costs of preventive cancer screenings for firefighters, through either a no-cost annual examination or grants from the state’s Professional and Volunteer Firefighter Innovative Cancer Screening Technologies Program.

The James “Jimmy” Malone Act is named after a retired firefighter and former state delegate who died from brain cancer last year. Malone survived leukemia before developing brain cancer, but through it all, Del. Dana Stein said in 2024, he remained extroverted and “larger than life.”

The legislation applies to counties that offer self-insured employee health benefit plans. It requires screening for bladder, breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, oral, prostate, skin, testicular and thyroid cancers.

Counties must provide the Maryland Health Care Commission with related data, such as the number of firefighters who were provided screenings, the number of screenings that resulted in a cancer diagnosis, and the cost of the screenings.

Ride-hailing companies to report earnings to drivers and state

Starting next year, transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft must send drivers a weekly report detailing their earnings based on fares collected and additional fees charged to passengers. House Bill 861 will also require the ride-sharing companies to provide an annual report on their fares, operators and earnings to the state Public Service Commission by Feb. 1.

The purpose of this legislation is to increase transparency from ride-hailing companies about how much of the fares and fees paid by passengers actually reaches drivers, said Del. Vaughn Stewart, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County, in testimony.

Stewart said the law is meant to help drivers, who Stewart said complained about “pay inconsistencies, unexpected service fees, and lack of access to financial data,” and riders, who will learn more about where their money is going.

Domestic violence awareness training for barbers and cosmetologists

Starting Jan. 1, those interested in pursuing a license in cosmetology or barbering and those applying to renew such licenses must complete an hour of domestic violence awareness training.

House Bill 1547 requires training that includes guidance on recognizing the signs of domestic violence, communicating with victims and connecting clients with resources. Maryland follows Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Washington in implementing such a requirement for beauty professionals.

A 2023 research paper noted that the social atmosphere of hair salons and barbershops cultivates trust between client and stylist. This, researchers said, encourages people to disclose domestic violence they’re experiencing and receive social support. Some stylists even noted that, due to their physical proximity to clients, they’re equipped to notice signs of abuse, such as scarring, early on.

Home health care reimbursements

Residential service agencies can be reimbursed by the Maryland Department of Health for personal assistance services if the person providing the service is classified as an employee.

The law, known as the Homecare Workers Rights Act, is meant to protect personal care aides, such as nurses and physical, occupational and speech therapists, from being misclassified as independent contractors by residential service agencies.

To obtain initial licensing, a residential service agency must read a guidance document from the state Department of Labor and comply with relevant requirements.

Health insurance changes

New rules will expand health insurance coverage of hearing aids and specialty drugs and prohibit arbitrary time limits on anesthesia coverage.

Additionally, House Bill 936 will require health care carriers to send electronic and written notice of a plan’s cancellation or nonrenewal to employees at least 90 days prior.