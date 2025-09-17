Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman launched her reelection bid on Wednesday, asking voters to give her four more years as the state’s top tax collector so she can continue to modernize the office.

“We’ve reimagined how this office serves people, from delivering the state’s first-ever economic status report to streamlining tax services and investing in sustainable infrastructure,” Lierman, a Democrat, said in a statement. “But there’s still more work to do — and I’m ready to keep leading the way.”

Lierman was a lawyer and state delegate representing Baltimore before she became the first woman to be elected comptroller in 2022.

The comptroller is responsible for collecting taxes and issuing refunds, but also has other duties including returning unclaimed property and financial forecasting for the state. The comptroller is one of three votes on the Board of Public Works, which is the final say on state contracts and matters involving state property.

Lierman describes the position of comptroller as being the state’s chief financial officer.

In her campaign, Lierman will point to her efforts to update the workings of the comptroller’s office, making it more efficient and improving outreach to Marylanders.

She’s planning a “Four More Tour” with a dozen campaign stops across the state in the coming weeks.

During Lierman’s first term, she unveiled a new website, set up a new system for collecting business taxes, created an online portal for customer service and plans to launch a new system for people to discover if they have unclaimed property. She also added a taxpayer advocate to the staff.

So far, Lierman is facing no competitors in the 2026 election, though candidates have until February to file.

In 2022, she bested Bowie Mayor Tim Adams in the Democratic primary, then defeated former Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, in the general election. She won both elections by comfortable margins.

Lierman’s campaign is chaired by a familiar name in Maryland Democratic politics: Erek L. Barron, who had been the U.S. attorney for Maryland until President Donald Trump took office.

Barron, who also has served as a state delegate, said in a statement that Lierman has “a proven track record of achievement and a bold vision for the future.”