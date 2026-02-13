Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons in response to a viral video posted on Reddit and Facebook showing what some have called abusive treatment in an immigration holding room facility in downtown Baltimore.

“We are deeply concerned with reported conditions at ICE’s Baltimore Field Office,” the letter reads. “A recent video depicted dozens of individuals confined in a small holding room without adequate sleeping accommodations, sanitation facilities, or sufficient space.”

The letter is led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Kwesi Mfume. It is cosigned by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Steny Hoyer, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski Jr.

McClain Delaney conducted an oversight visit last week to the field office and holding rooms. In the letter, she wrote the conditions are “deeply disturbing” and “necessitate more information as to how the field office and agency are enforcing our immigration laws safely and humanely.”

In addition to the rooms having no beds, McClain Delaney reported, detainees are “not allowed to leave that [room] ever — the entire time — even to use the bathroom or get a shower.”

Detainees told McClain they were hungry and thirsty. She said the rooms were “very crowded.”

The letter also alleges that detainees are denied due process, counsel, family visitation and medical care.

“These conditions are part of a pattern of disturbing reports of prolonged detainment, overcrowding, and inhumane conditions,” the letter states.

In June, Noem blamed extended wait times at the Baltimore holding room on a state law that shuttered longer-term ICE facilities inside the state. She also said detainees are treated with “respect and dignity” and are housed to meet required federal standards.

As for the video, last month ICE did not challenge the authenticity of it. They only said the winter storm at the time contributed to recent crowding because of the difficulty in moving detainees to bigger facilities.

Raskin was among the members of Congress who challenged a federal policy barring members of Congress from touring detention facilities without at least seven days’ notice. Last week, a judge ordered ICE to allow unannounced congressional oversight. Yesterday Raskin made an unannounced visit to the Baltimore field office, saying the conditions he saw were a “bad situation.”

Today’s letter lists questions the delegation previously submitted to ICE last summer following an oversight visit by Van Hollen, Alsobrooks, Mfume and Elfreth in August.

They have not yet received answers to those questions regarding ICE’s policies and practices for providing food and nutrition to detainees, access to showers and hygiene supplies, family visitation policies, and a process for filing and investigating concerns regarding detention and facility conditions, the letter states.

In addition, the delegation also asked for statistics on detainees without criminal convictions, nationality and type of status.

The letter also asked about the consequences if detainees are held longer than ICE’s 72-hour maximum. Originally, detainees were only permitted to be held there for 12 hours, but ICE has been operating under a waiver to its 12-hour limit on detentions.

The delegation asked for answers to the questions no later than Feb. 26.

Van Hollen stressed that persistence is necessary.

“What we need to do is keep showing up and not shut up,” he said. “They want us to go away.”

Van Hollen believes most Americans, including many Trump supporters, will “recoil” at the images they saw in the viral video.

“Most Americans accept a basic level of human decency, or they expect a basic level of human decency,” he said. “And what we’re seeing from the Trump ICE operations is indecent and inhumane. And I think that we’re seeing the impact around the country.”