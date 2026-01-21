Maryland’s Democratic congressional delegation expressed grave reservations on Tuesday about a reported plan by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to open a new facility in Hagerstown.

In a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, all of Maryland’s representatives except for Republican Andy Harris “demand more details” about reported plans to convert a warehouse into detention space near the Washington County city.

“Any efforts to subject Hagerstown and Washington County to such a facility without the consent of state and local officials or our constituents is a serious violation of the principles of federalism and self-governance,” the letter reads.

Hagerstown is on a list of 16 areas around the U.S. for proposed ICE “processing sites” that could each house up to 1,500 people at a time, according to The Washington Post. The Banner has yet to confirm the Post’s reporting.

According to the letter from Maryland Democrats, a federal official toured a Washington County site, which the representatives wrote is “not designed or outfitted to house, feed, or provide adequate care for detainees.”

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond Tuesday for a request to comment.

During a Tuesday rally in Hagerstown, Sen. Chris Van Hollen called ongoing immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and across the country “one of the most obscene” and “inhumane” aspects of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“And I will not vote for one more dime for this lawless Trump ICE operation,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Also at play is state law that has stymied ICE detention in Maryland.

The 2021 Dignity Not Detention Act prohibited state and local contracts with ICE and has effectively ended long-term immigration detention across the state. Despite the law, ICE has held undocumented immigrants at a facility in downtown Baltimore for days at a time, and certain localities have signed narrow law enforcement working agreements.

The law cannot preclude ICE from purchasing a facility outright or prohibit private facilities from contracting with the federal agency. However, the law does include certain “zoning guardrails” that would require public meetings for such a change, said Del. Vaughn Stewart, a Montgomery County Democrat who sponsored the law.

“Regardless of what your view is on ICE and about immigration and detention more broadly, communities should be able to weigh in about whether humans are detained and imprisoned in their neighborhoods,” he said.

A Washington County government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banner reporters Ben Conarck and Sapna Bansil contributed to this story.