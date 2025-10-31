Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier announced Friday that she will provide $4 million from the county coffers to assist furloughed federal workers and those set to lose their SNAP benefits amid the federal government shutdown.

President Donald Trump is set to let SNAP benefits expire Nov. 1. Klausmeier, a Democrat, is working with the Baltimore County Council to ensure passage of the emergency measure so the money will be available immediately to area food banks and assistance centers. Among the recipients: the Community Assistance Network, the Student Support Network, the Maryland Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

About 50,000 county households rely on SNAP benefits, Klausmeier said.

“Baltimore County residents who are employed by the federal government shouldn’t be punished further just because leaders in Washington continue to disagree,” she said.

Klausmeier’s announcement follows Gov. Wes Moore’s promise to send $10 million in state funds to regional food banks in hopes of bridging the gap until the government emerges from the longest shutdown in its history. Democrats are demanding an extension of expiring tax credits to prevent major spikes in the cost of health care offered through Obamacare exchanges.

Councilman Julian Jones said that while the council is proud to support residents in need and stands with the county executive to do it quickly, these funds would not be needed for federal food assistance if the government worked as it should.

“This is a sad day in a sense that this is a symbol of the dysfunction in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “However, we’re going to do what we’ve always done in Baltimore County, which is to take care of the citizens to the best of our ability.”

William Wells, executive director of the Community Assistance Network, which runs community centers, food pantries and shelters across the county, said he’s seen a huge increase already in customers needing assistance just from the shutdown. Many are new customers who didn’t think they’d need a food pantry with two stable federal jobs in the household.

“People don’t know where they’re going to go. There’s a lot of fear,” he said. “This will allow us to surge the number of households.”

In a way, COVID was a practice run for his and other organizations’ ability to feed large numbers of people who had not tapped into assistance networks previously, Wells said. With the county support, he said, staff is ready to ramp up.

Residents in need can use the Baltimore County Food Pantry Location Tool on the website.

The $4 million cannot replace the significant federal investment, but it will bring relief temporarily. Klausmeier and her budget director, Kevin Reed, said they did not know if or when they would provide another infusion of support for community food banks, but that they would keep evaluating the situation to ensure residents don’t go hungry.

In the meantime, Klausmeier reminded everyone to look in on their neighbors. They may need help, but don’t want to ask.