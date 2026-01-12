The Montgomery County Council is poised to put an additional $1 million toward community health services this year, specifically those assisting seniors, following cuts to federal grant funding for these programs.

At-large council member and Health and Human Services Committee Chair Laurie-Anne Sayles announced the proposed special appropriation at a press conference at the Silver Spring Civic Building on Monday.

“I just want to remind us about the egregious cuts to federal funding that’s directly harming our seniors and vulnerable residents here in Montgomery County,” Sayles said. “These reductions in local services and support are unacceptable.”

The appropriation would fund three areas of need:

$450,000 for the county’s Senior Nutrition Program

$300,000 for in-home care and social services for seniors

$250,000 for the county Respite Care Program

The funding would come out of the county’s reserves for the fiscal year 2026 budget, which ends in July.

Sayles’ proposal, which will be formally introduced during Tuesday’s council meeting, is backed by council President Natali Fani-González and council members Sidney Katz and Kristin Mink. County Executive Marc Elrich also expressed support during the press conference.

“You can’t have dignity if you don’t have food security,” Elrich said. “You can’t have a healthy community if your family caregivers are burning out.”

Sayles said her decision on which areas to support financially was inspired by meetings she held last month with county health providers. Initially, her proposal included funding for the county’s Minority Health Initiatives. However, Elrich advised her to focus on senior programming because of greater demand and a funding deficit. Sayles said she feels the senior programs still serve a diverse range of minority community members.

“The proposed earmark for the Senior Nutrition Program will mean that many of our older neighbors will not have to choose between eating and other necessities,” said Linda Bergofsky, chair of the county’s Commission on Aging.

Bergofsky noted that there are significant waitlists for the county’s programming and assistance for seniors. She said the Senior Nutrition Program, for example, serves more than 10,500 county residents.

According to Patrice McGhee, the county’s chief of Aging and Disability Services, seniors are the fastest-growing demographic in the county. The population of people age 60 and older is growing at a rate of 28%, compared to the population under 60, which is growing at a rate of 7.6%.

Elrich said his fiscal year 2027 budget, which he is expected to introduce in March, will “reflect the higher-level need that’s been identified” for health services and programming in the county. County health providers have reported increased demand with less financial assistance.

Sayles said balancing the budget while increasing health funding will be “tough.”

“We are going to have to do more with less, and so we’re already trying to figure out where are the immediate priorities and how can we fill those gaps now,” she said.

A majority of council members must vote in favor to approve the resolution. A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.