This year, 2026, marks Montgomery County’s 250th birthday, and a yearlong party is just getting started.

The Montgomery County government and Montgomery History plan to commemorate the semiquincentennial — that’s the 250th anniversary — through Montgomery 250, a yearlong celebration. This anniversary coincides with the founding of the state and country, and Montgomery History is focusing on highlighting hidden history that may not be widely known in the community.

The county was founded in 1776 when Dr. Thomas Sprigg Wootton, a member of the Maryland Constitutional Convention, introduced a bill to the Maryland General Assembly to divide Frederick County into three smaller counties: Frederick, Washington and Montgomery. The bill was passed on Sept. 6, 1776. Wootton High School in Rockville is named for Montgomery County’s founder.

The county is named for Gen. Richard Montgomery, who many historians consider a Revolutionary War hero. He died in action in 1775, fighting for the Continental Army in Quebec. Montgomery was one of the first two counties in the nation established by elected representatives, alongside Washington County.

The highlight of the anniversary year is the opening of the Montgomery County History Center on Sept. 6. The center will feature exhibits, lectures, receptions, and a research and special collections library.

Two prominent local philanthropist families have pledged more than $1 million to start the new center at 4 Courthouse Square in Rockville, a former M&T Bank building.

Montgomery History purchased the historic building, which was initially home to Farmers Banking and Trust, in January. The project is expected to cost $8 million and is supported by $1.2 million from the state, $420,000 from the county, and private donations.

The celebration will be a significant undertaking for the county, and officials have teased future events throughout the year, though not all festivities have been announced to the public.

The anniversary has inspired Montgomery History to publish new research on the county, including on the 20th century and on underrepresented communities.

The organization has already published two articles, focused on the Freedmen’s Bureau and racial housing exclusion in the county, through the Unfinished Revolution project. More articles will be published throughout the year.

Montgomery History is also looking to learn from constituents, including through the Black Resistance Oral History Initiative. This project will record the experiences of Black Montgomery County residents during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

More information on participating in the project is available on Montgomery History’s website.