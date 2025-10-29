Purple Line Maryland Transit Solutions, the private-public partnership building a light-rail line from Bethesda to New Carrollton, is requesting a temporary noise waiver to complete late-night construction in Silver Spring.

According to a notice posted by Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday, the waiver would cover work performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. It is expected to begin Nov. 10 and be completed by Jan. 10.

It involves concrete formwork and placement for the construction of crash walls — which protect people and buildings from derailed trains — along the track between 16th Street and Talbot Avenue in Silver Spring.

According to Purple Line officials, the nighttime work is necessary to finish the crash walls before temperatures make concrete curing difficult. Soil compaction work, which can produce vibrations, would still occur during the day.

Members of the public can direct comments and questions to depnoisewaiver@montgomerycountymd.gov. The county must accept comments until Nov. 8.