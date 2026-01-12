Baltimore Del. Caylin Young has resigned from his job in Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration, a week after he was charged with second-degree assault.

Young, a longtime friend of the mayor, has worked two stints with Scott since 2019, beginning when he was City Council president. Since 2021, Young has worked in the Office of Equity and Civil Rights as deputy director.

He said he felt it was a good time to make a change ahead of the 90-day legislative session, which begins Wednesday. A Democrat, Young has served in the legislature since 2023 and typically takes a leave of absence to participate in the session.

Young is not resigning from his elected post representing East and Northeast Baltimore.

“We had a conversation and I was ready to move,” Young said of his discussions with the Scott administration. “We were in alignment.”

A statement released by Scott’s office confirmed Young was no longer an employee of the office, effective Jan. 8. Officials said they could not comment further because the matter was a personnel issue.

Young was charged Jan. 3 with second-degree assault after a woman alleged he hit her in the chest at 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The woman, who asked not to be identified, told a district court commissioner that the assault happened during an argument.

It is the third time Young has faced criminal charges in five years. Two prior cases were dropped.

In Maryland, anyone can seek charges on their own without the involvement of police or prosecutors by going before a district court commissioner, a judicial officer who is not required to have a law degree. District court commissioners can only rely on what people write in an application for charges, which those who file must swear is true under penalties of perjury. The Banner has found the process can be easily abused and can sometimes upend people’s lives.

In 2023, Young was charged with second-degree assault after a man wrote to a district court commissioner alleging that the delegate attacked him at an event at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in Baltimore.

A video that was captured by another attendee of the event showed that Young did not use physical force. Prosecutors dismissed the case.

Four months later, Young was again charged with second-degree assault. Baltimore Police alleged that Young got into a struggle with the mother of his child and pushed her in the chest. She had a scratch on her right arm and complained of pain but declined to seek medical attention, police reported.

Prosecutors later dropped that case as well.

Young’s attorney Robbie Leonard said his client looks forward to his Feb. 23 court hearing.

“The facts will come out at trial,” Leonard said.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Young said he was proud of the work he did with the Office of Civil Rights to build a more robust police accountability process and to modernize the system used to oversee contractor payrolls.

He was paid a salary of $124,443 in fiscal year 2025, the most recent data available.

Young’s twin brother, Calvin Young, continues to work for the Scott administration. Calvin Young, also a longtime friend of the mayor, served an eight-month stint as Scott’s chief of staff last year and now works as deputy mayor for economic development.

Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this report.