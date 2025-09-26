Police Commissioner Richard Worley fell at his residence around 2 a.m. Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Worley was taken to a hospital, where he remains and is receiving treatment for a broken nose and dehydration, police said.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau is serving as acting commissioner while Worley remains hospitalized for observation, police officials said.

City leadership is in contact with Worley’s family, officials said, and police operations remain fully functional.

Worley had been playing baseball earlier in the night, police said. He was a bit of a star baseball player in college and continues to play in recreation leagues.

Worley became police commissioner in 2023.