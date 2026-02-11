Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming will be taking her fight over access to city documents to court with the help of a pro bono attorney approved by her oversight board Tuesday.

After a brief discussion, the board, which is largely appointed by various city elected officials, authorized Cumming to hire an attorney to help her carry out a provision in the city’s charter that allows her to enforce subpoenas “in any court of competent jurisdiction.”

Cumming has been embroiled in a fight with Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration which recently took several steps to limit her access to city records.

Late last month, Scott’s staff announced it was cutting access to city legal records for Cumming’s team after it discovered a member of Cumming’s staff had “unfettered” access to a city attorney’s documents. The administration argued the access was a violation of attorney-client and work product privileges.

Last week, the Scott administration announced it was further restricting Cumming’s access to a wide swath of documents in response to legal advice it received from an attorney with the Office of the Maryland Attorney General.

That advice, requested by a state senator and made public last week, suggested that interagency requests for records, including subpoenas issued by Cumming, were subject to the Maryland Public Information Act. That act bars public entities like the city from releasing certain records such as personnel and financial information. Record holders also have the discretion to withhold other records like those related to investigations.

Cumming has rallied the public against the decisions, arguing the moves hamper her authority to investigate waste, fraud and abuse that was institutionalized by city voters when they approved several charter amendments related to her office.

“Records protect city resources and taxpayer dollars, and the Office of the Inspector General should be able to review that without interference,” Cumming argued Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cumming told her board that she has maintained the same direct access to city files for her entire eight-year tenure in the inspector general position. That access was not questioned by previous solicitors, she argued.

The oversight board voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing Cumming to hire an attorney. Three requests to hire independent counsel have been denied in the last year by city Solicitor Ebony Thompson, Cumming said.

Two members of the board, LaVonda Reed and Renee Laurent, abstained from the vote.

Board member Brittany Banks pointed to several reports published by the inspector general about the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement as evidence that further investigation is necessary. The office has not been forthcoming with financial information, she said.

“We want transparency with what’s happening with our taxpayer dollars,” she said.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is at the center of the dispute between the mayor’s office and the inspector general. Cumming has made several requests for records maintained by the office and has received redacted responses. City attorneys have cited the Maryland Public Information Act and another law protecting the identity of juveniles as reasons for the redactions.

Cumming has two outstanding subpoenas for documents related to the office that have not been fulfilled, she said.

Scott and Thompson, his solicitor, have argued cutting direct access will not hamper Cumming’s investigations, but instead strengthen the city’s ability to defend them.

“There should be no confusion, debate, or doubt about the parameters of the OIG’s work, and the people of Baltimore deserve to know that the Inspector General is operating in a way that is lawful and above reproach,” Scott said last week.

Cumming disputed that Tuesday, arguing that of the 324 investigations her office has conducted during her tenure, 104 would not have been possible without direct access to city records.

“That’s an impact,” she said.

Board member Mike Dowd pointed out that the resolution passed Tuesday grants Cumming access to pro bono counsel in perpetuity to assist with subpoena enforcement. He said he believed that was the right thing to do.

Cumming said she had already heard from several attorneys offering assistance, but has not yet selected her counsel.