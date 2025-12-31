Baltimore County officials spent more than $737,000 on software meant to ensure that contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses were compliant with county regulations.

But officials didn’t use the software — despite paying for it since 2008.

These are among the findings from outgoing county Inspector General Kelly Madigan’s final report.

Madigan’s report focuses on the use of a software program called PRiSM that was supposed to ensure that contracts issued by the county’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise unit were compliant with various regulations.

Due to “significant compatibility issues” with the county’s computer systems, “PRiSM was never fully integrated ... never utilized as intended by the MBE Unit,” Madigan wrote in a news release.

Moreover, between 2021 and 2024, the county paid PRiSM’s vendor $147,000 for software add-ons that were never used, Madigan wrote. “These funds were totally wasted by the County,” she wrote.

The report notes that of 350 contracts issued by the county between 2022 and 2025, nearly half had no compliance-related documentation and only a “small percentage” contained complete documentation.

In a letter in response to the report, D’Andrea Walker, the county’s administrative officer, wrote that the county had stepped up efforts to enforce contract compliance, including assessing $300,000 in fines to two contractors.

Madigan announced on Dec. 1 that she was leaving to become the inspector general for Howard County. The announcement followed years of contention that began during U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski’s time as county executive and continued under current County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, both Democrats.

“I have confronted the reality that the tools and support required to safeguard integrity in the county government continue to be restricted,” Madigan said when announcing her departure.