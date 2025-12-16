Inspector General Kelly Madigan said goodbye to the Baltimore County Council with one wish. Well, actually three.

The county’s outgoing — and first — inspector general used her three minutes during public comment to encourage council members to fulfill several recommendations made by the Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability back in February 2023 before she becomes Howard County’s inspector general.

Madigan announced her departure earlier this month. She appointed her deputy, Steve Quisenberry, as her successor in Baltimore County. Quisenberry served on the Howard County IG search committee, though he recused himself from discussions about his boss and the vote on her.

He will remain in the position until County Executive Kathy Klausmeier appoints someone else, although it’s unclear whether she will.

Flipping through a printed copy of the report Monday, Madigan said there are several issues the council needs to amend in the statute governing the county’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

“There has been a call from the Baltimore County public for transparency in government and ways to preserve and strengthen the office,” Madigan said. “I care very deeply about these tweaks.”

Madigan’s recommendations

Former County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. established the Blue Ribbon Commission, which issued 20 recommendations to the County Council to improve the laws governing the OIG.

The inspector general directed her comments to Councilman Mike Ertel, the council’s chair, with whom she said she met several times in recent months to discuss the importance of making these changes.

The first recommendation Madigan highlighted was the addition of the word “direct” to a section of the statute that refers to the office’s ability to “have direct access to government records/materials whenever possible.”

Additionally, Madigan encouraged the council to codify Olszewski’s 2023 executive order to ensure county employees are required to report fraud, waste or abuse to the OIG.

“The language can be the same, but right now it’s an executive order, which doesn’t carry the same weight as including it in the statute,” she said. “It’s also a best practice. It was something that the Blue Ribbon Commission also recommended.”

Finally, Madigan asked the council to amend the statute to emphasize that IG reports are not personnel records. She explained that personnel records are considered a “mandatory denial” under the Maryland Public Information Act, but that IG reports are subject to records requests.

She added that she would submit some additional recommendations — an abridged version of the Blue Ribbon Commission’s 2023 report — she wants the council to implement.

“And then I’m going to turn to the public ... I’m going to pass the baton and ask them to carry the mission forward of strengthening the IG statute, and strengthening the office,” she said.

‘Challenging journey’

Ertel acknowledged that, as Baltimore County’s inaugural inspector general, Madigan faced fierce criticism from elected officials and Klausmeier’s administration.

“It’s been a somewhat challenging journey, but we commend you for all the hard work you’ve done,” he said. “You’re like the first child, where you get all the scrutiny.”

Earlier this year, when Klausmeier became county executive, the former state senator declined to reappoint Madigan, opting for an open search process.

Madigan reapplied for her job and the public rallied behind her at several protests, in letters to council members and Klausmeier, and through petitions that garnered hundreds of signatures. The committee ultimately chose Khadija Walker to replace Madigan, but the council declined to appoint Walker.

Madigan also faced pushback after The Banner reported that the county had entered into a $100,000 settlement with Patrick Murray, Olszewski’s former chief of staff, after a legal battle brought by a private attorney hired for Madigan. The council had approved the inspector general hiring her own attorney in cases where she had a conflict with the county.

The case remains sealed at the request of Madigan’s attorney and the county. Some council members said they would like it unsealed, but have not pushed to do so. Former County Administrator Fred Homan’s suit to open the settlement is still pending.

Madigan has not publicly addressed the suit against Murray or how the confidential settlement squares with her calls for transparency.

Klausmeier spokesperson Dakarai Turner said there are no plans to unseal that case even though Madigan’s last day with the county is Jan. 2.

“The case status has not changed,” he said. “The matter continues to be under seal and confidential pursuant to court order. We are unable to comment further.”

Banner reporter Rona Kobell contributed to this story.