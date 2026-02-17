The Baltimore County Council is moving operations, but it’s not going far.

For the next nine months, the seven-member council will meet on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Planning Board Hearing Room, which is on the first floor of the Jefferson Building at 105 W. Chesapeake Ave.

Council meetings will be streamed every other Monday as they are now, and public comment at council gatherings will continue to be allowed after the meeting concludes its business — either in person or online.

The relocation is needed to give the county time to renovate the chambers for the council’s impending expansion. The council will add two new members later this year. Voters approved the expansion after the public and various lawmakers debated it for decades. The county’s population has tripled since 1956, when the council formed, but membership had remained at seven.

Work sessions, which occur every other Tuesday, historically have been in person with a streaming option. But that’s changing. In-person and virtual meetings will alternate, according to an online schedule. The in-person meetings will only allow public comment in person, and the virtual meetings will only allow public comment virtually.

The council will continue to post videos of the sessions several days after each hearing.

“We are very excited at the prospect of having two additional members join the County Council. But, unfortunately, this change also means that over the next eight months, we will be in the midst of a renovation that requires changing how and where we hold our meetings in the short term,” Council Chairman Mike Ertel said. “We are trying to keep disruptions to the Council’s meetings and routine at a minimum, while also making sure the public can continue to engage and participate in the legislative process moving forward.”

The work session schedule has to be modified because the Planning Board Hearing Room already had other county meetings and hearings scheduled, according to Christina Belcastro, the council’s administrator.

The change offers one fewer opportunity for virtual comments, which have become popular, and also one fewer opportunity for in-person ones. The renovations are expected to be completed by late summer.