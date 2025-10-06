The Baltimore County Council will vote Monday night on whether to give a politically connected developer a tax break of $16.5 million over 30 years in exchange for setting aside 10% of a project for affordable housing.

The bill only affects Metro Center in Owings Mills and Security Square Mall in Woodlawn. Developer Howard Brown has a significant ownership interest in both.

Metro Center is the county’s only transit-oriented development; it sits at the Owings Mills Metro Station, which many commuters use to go to and from downtown Baltimore. The development is about 80% built and includes a community college campus, library, hotel, homes, shops, restaurants and parking.

Security Square is at the beginning of its revitalization journey. Baltimore County has bought 39 of the development’s 88 acres, including the former Macy’s and Sears department stores, and is looking for a developer to build it out with housing, shops and transit.

County Councilman Julian Jones represents Metro Center and has attempted to pass the tax credit for Brown several times before. This time, he partnered with Councilman Pat Young, who represents Woodlawn, in hopes that the tax break could cover both properties.

“If we can get someone like Howard Brown to do affordable housing at a premier location like Metro Center, then to me that’s going to change a lot of people’s mindset about affordable housing,” Jones said. “Like him or not, he’s sort of a trend-setter.”

Young said he was still learning some details of the bill he’d cosponsored on the Metro Center side, but that he agreed to champion the legislation because the county doesn’t have any development that includes required affordable housing.

“Metro Center has been dead set against any kind of affordable housing,” Young said. Using it as a carrot in exchange for a tax break that Brown had been requesting for several years is a lever the county can pull to benefit both the Metro Center and Security Square projects and the county as a whole.

Affordable housing at Metro Center and elsewhere was a priority of former County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who issued an executive order requiring new developments to include affordable housing just before he left to become a congressman.

County spokesman Dakarai Turner said the legislation is the first proposed commercial revitalization district to include a commercial housing requirement; in contrast, they said, the county council passed commercial revitalization district legislation for White Marsh Mall for a Walmart at Middle River with no affordable housing requirement. While Metro Center is successful, Turner said, incentives could make it more so, including bringing along a second hotel.

“This is the opportunity to hold folks’ feet to the fire and keep them honest about it for the first time, and a good opportunity to show that proof of concept,” Young said. “They don’t benefit if they can’t get affordable housing in there.”

Other councilmen are not so sure, calling into question whether the measure will pass. Council Chair Mike Ertel wonders whether Metro Center, which is successful, needs a tax credit — and whether Security Square should come out of the gate with so many incentives before a developer has even been chosen.

“Security [Square] could be transformational and we want to be able to give some incentives. But it’s almost like you’re throwing the best offer on the table before you really know what you’re dealing with,” Ertel said.

Councilman Izzy Patoka said he doesn’t understand why the two projects are coupled — or why the tax credit isn’t available to others, like Mark Renbaum, who is looking at a transit-oriented development at Lutherville Station. Renbaum, through a spokesman, declined to comment.

Councilman David Marks is incensed that the county executive continues to champion west side projects after ending negotiations over the Middle River library Friday. That project was a public-private partnership.

“I want the acting county executive to explain to my constituents why she killed the Middle River library, but wants to subsidize a major development on the west side,” Marks said.

Housing advocate Nick Stewart, who is also running for county executive in 2026, said the 10% set aside is not a best practice in housing policy because it is not enough to meet the need. And he said that if the plan is solid, it should not just help Brown’s developments but also potential projects at White Marsh, East Point, and Lutherville.

“This idea that this should only be a bespoke solution for one particular property is nonsense,” Stewart said. He added that tailoring the bill for one developer is “part and parcel of the culture” in the county, where developers have to know their councilmen and convince them to pass favorable legislation for their projects.

“It’s been going on for years,” he said of the boutique bills. “And the very worst part is that it’s all so unsurprising.”

Brown’s attorneys at Venable came to Jones this year just as they had last year to ask for the tax credit. Jones said he believed that Venable and Brown crafted the legislation together, with feedback from the county administration. According to an analysis from the county, officials are in favor of the legislation — Jones said he wouldn’t have put it forward if they were not.

Brown has been a well-known name in the county for decades.

In 1996, he demolished the historic Samuel Owings House, one of the oldest homes in the county, just hours before a judge was to hold a hearing to determine whether to save it. Brown was able to do that for his office tower development after he entered into a handshake deal with then-County Executive C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and then-Councilman T. Bryan McIntire. After the demolition, reports revealed that Brown had contributed to both of their campaigns.

Brown was also the subject of an inspector general report in 2020. Beginning in 2011, the county waived millions of dollars in fees that Brown was supposed to pay at Metro Center for inspections and permits. Arnold Jablon, who was then the director of the county’s Department of Permits, Approvals, and Inspections, waived the fees. Brown provided Jablon with a parking space for his Porsche in one of Brown’s garages and renovated it for Jablon when the county official said it was not suitable for the car, the report said.

At the time, according to the IG report, the county’s chief electrical inspector questioned the arrangement in an email to his supervisors: “With our budget the way it is, it seems odd that we will be sending multiple inspectors to this site several hundred times and not getting anything from it.”