With her effort to remove Baltimore County from the list of sanctuary jurisdictions (“Baltimore County loses ‘sanctuary’ status after signing immigration enforcement deal,” Oct. 31, 2025), County Executive Kathy Klausmeier has reduced our county to another Trump fatality. I was really hoping my Democratic representative would have more backbone and show her concern about the welfare of others (especially after seeing how ICE treats immigrants).

I am saddened and embarrassed by her action and strongly encourage Klausmeier to step down from her position since she seems to have lost her respect for humanity.

Julie Karp, Woodbrook Heights

