Installation of synthetic turf fields at Montgomery County Public Schools requires a far more comprehensive review of benefits and risks than presented in your article (“MCPS wants to spend millions on turf fields. Here’s how it may affect the county.,” Nov. 25, 2025).

The article brings attention to the issue, but presents a largely one-sided narrative overlooking key scientific and environmental considerations.

Use of the term “organic” to describe synthetic fields is misleading. Manufactured turf systems are plastic-based, and independent laboratories continue to detect PFAS, PFOS and harmful compounds in newer turf products. These systems shed microplastics, generate heat-altered runoff, and lack the natural filtration benefits of a living field.

This is especially concerning for Poolesville High School, which sits directly above the federally designated Piedmont Sole Source Aquifer, which is the source for municipal wells that supply 100% of the town’s drinking water.

Poolesville already faced elevated PFAS levels and spent millions on mitigation. Two wells were taken offline and one remains offline.

Synthetic turf does not provide infiltration benefits like a living field, and no hydrological modeling has been released for the high school’s site. The current grass field relies on a 35-year-old irrigation system that was never upgraded, making it an inappropriate baseline for comparison.

Technology for natural grass systems has advanced significantly, reducing irrigation needs and increasing durability. MCPS has never piloted a high-performance natural field. Lacking a pilot, true comparisons do not exist. Life cycle cost models for synthetic turf rarely include disposal, replacement about every 10 years, or water quality impacts.

Injury data in the Office of Legislative Oversight report is inaccurate, as the review heavily relied on older studies, mostly funded by the synthetic turf industry. Newer independent research tells a different story. A 2024 NFL study found higher lower-extremity injury rates and significantly greater odds of season-ending injuries on artificial turf. A 2024 systemic review found foot and ankle injuries are more common on turf across sports and competition levels.

Even FIFA will require natural grass for the 2026 World Cup, citing player safety and environmental well-being.

Do the perceived cost savings outweigh long-term risks? Our community deserves transparent, evidenced-based decision-making when environmental and youth health are at risk.

Abby Mann is the groundwater outreach coordinator for the Montgomery Countryside Alliance.

