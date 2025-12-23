Note: This letter is a response to The Banner’s story “More than 100 children’s criminal cases stalled as Baltimore struggles to find defense lawyers,” Dec. 18, 2025.

Maryland families and children who come before the court must be assured that their matters are heard by judicial officers committed to fairness, professionalism and the rule of law. The Juvenile Division of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City takes seriously its oath to administer justice fairly, impartially, and with respect for the dignity of every family and child who appears before the court.

The work of the Juvenile Division is demanding and often conducted under significant statutory, resource and time constraints. The Juvenile Division approaches their daily responsibilities with diligence, seriousness and care, with the shared goal of promoting accountability, rehabilitation, permanency and public safety.

The juvenile bench remains committed to respectful collaboration with all justice partners, including Maryland’s Office of the Public Defender, to identify challenges and improve outcomes for children and families. When concerns arise, the court welcomes direct, specific and constructive dialogue through established channels that fosters mutual respect and meaningful reform.

The court will continue to perform its responsibilities with professionalism, integrity and an unwavering focus on the best interests of the children and families it serves.

Nick Cavey is the Maryland Judiciary’s public information officer.

