Thank you for the attention The Banner has given to the University of Baltimore’s academic restructuring. That said, your recent article (University of Baltimore consolidates majors amid declining enrollment, financial struggles, Aug. 29, 2025), leaves out a crucial part of the story.

Yes, we are closing the stand-alone majors in history, philosophy and English. But that does not mean those disciplines are disappearing. In fact, by bringing them into broader, career-focused majors, we are giving more students — not fewer — the chance to study history, philosophy and English.

The new pre-law major, Law, Philosophy and History, links history and philosophy with our popular legal studies program. Every student in this major will now be required to take courses in those areas that were previously limited to a small number of majors.

The new multimedia storytelling major combines English and digital communication, so students continue to develop strong writing, analytical and cultural skills while gaining tools that match today’s job market.

And, of course, history, philosophy and English will remain part of our general education curriculum, so they will continue to be a foundation of every UBalt degree.

UBalt is a career-focused university, but it has never been a trade school. What makes us distinctive is the way we combine the liberal arts with practical, applied skills. Our motto — “Knowledge That Works” — reflects that balance. It’s what prepares our students not only for their first jobs but for lifelong learning, adaptability and civic leadership.

For generations, UBalt has been known for creating social mobility. Many of our students are the first in their families to attend college, and they succeed here because we offer a strong intellectual foundation and the preparation to thrive professionally.

These changes are not about diminishing the liberal arts — they are about preserving and strengthening them in ways that matter to students today, while keeping them at the heart of UBalt’s mission.

Christine Spencer is dean of the Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Baltimore.

