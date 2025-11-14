Redistricting aims to impartially apportion congressional seats based on the distribution of each state’s population as measured by the decennial census. But in 1812, Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry approved a redistricting plan to benefit his party. Some districts were oddly shaped. One looked like a salamander — and the name “Gerry-mander” stuck.

In 2003, former Republican Rep. Tom DeLay orchestrated a 2003 Texas midcycle redistricting. His efforts resulted in a shift of six congressional seats for Republicans.

President Trump knows Republicans may lose the House in the midterms, so several Republican states are redistricting midcycle. It’s ugly, messy — and slithery like a salamander. Democrats are fighting back with their own midcycle redistricting plans.

Should Maryland follow suit?

Maryland has eight congressional seats: seven Democratic and one Republican. It’s been that way since 2011. Prior to that, Republicans held more seats.

I’m a 46th District Democrat and thought we should redistrict now. Then I looked at Maryland’s process strategically.

Congressional redistricting in Maryland is done through legislation that must pass both chambers and be signed into law by the governor or go through the normal veto override.

Since political gerrymandering is the responsibility of each state, my concern is Maryland’s Supreme Court.

Maryland Republicans would likely sue and appeal to Maryland’s Supreme Court to block a new map. Five of the seven judges who would rule were appointed by former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The judges could reinstate the current map, demand it be redrawn, or redraw it themselves — resulting in Maryland losing Democratic seats.

State Senate President Bill Ferguson has spoken against midcycle redistricting in Maryland for this reason. While other Democrats may disagree, it’s worth discussing — a path Ferguson is suggesting with listening sessions.

The Senate president knows the math, the process and the risks involved. In other states it may make sense for Democrats to move forward, but in Maryland at this time, it would be courting disaster.

Dan Sutherland-Weiser, Little Italy

