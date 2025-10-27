Rick Hutzell claims that any effort by military personnel to disobey a command from the president that they thought was unlawful would be futile (No, Gov. Moore, the military is not going to come to our rescue. It’s up to us., Oct. 12, 2025). He cites the firing of generals Douglas MacArthur and George B. McClellan during wartime. Presidents Harry Truman and Abraham Lincoln were responsible for those actions. They both cared deeply about all the citizens of our country.

Donald Trump shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence with them. He says he hates half the country and calls them the “enemy within.” He has vowed revenge on those he hates and has directed the military to use the nation’s cities as practice grounds. He has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and yet regularly disregards the document. Under normal circumstances, he would be impeached a third time for his actions.

The reason the military very rarely disobeys the commander in chief is because most presidents are advised to follow the law in matters involving the armed services. Much deference is afforded presidents in our system of government.

That presumption of virtue has been repeatedly rejected by federal courts in the case of Mr. Trump. Judges have said his attacks on our cities are based on contentions divorced from reality.

So Hutzell gave us an excellent history lesson, but this presidency is like no other. Mr. Trump’s behavior will require a brave response from the citizenry, be it military leaders, judges or legislators. The times we live in demand nothing less.

Eric Greene, Annapolis

