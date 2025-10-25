John Harbaugh’s well-documented postseason futility, this season’s unfolding debacle and his unapologetic July meeting with President Donald Trump merit his swift dismissal (Kyle Goon: Ravens coach John Harbaugh is feeling the heat, but it’s not time to fire him — yet, Sept. 30, 2025).

What makes the Ravens special is a sense of community; not just a team playing in Baltimore, but a team playing an integral role in supporting the city. That sense of community and support was shattered by Harbaugh’s meeting with Trump, who refers to Baltimore as a “hellhole,” threatens to send in the National Guard and denigrates the city at every turn.

It is indeed time to fire him now.

Patrick Kent, Washington, D.C.

