As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, they reflect on the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him) — a figure deeply revered not only in Christianity, but also in Islam.

Muslims honor Jesus as a prophet of compassion, humility and justice, one who stood with the vulnerable and spoke truth to power.

This shared reverence matters today more than ever.

Jesus’ story is one of being born into displacement. His family fled persecution. He preached mercy toward the stranger, care for the poor and dignity for the marginalized. These teachings are guideposts for how societies should treat those in need.

Yet, in our country today, our immigration system is contradicting those values.

Recently, in Salisbury, Maryland, Vanessa Parrazal became one of the latest victims of this cruel system after being arrested by ICE while dropping her child off at school.

Witnesses described masked agents surrounding her car and forcefully taking her into custody in broad daylight.

Regardless of one’s views on immigration law, is this humane?

The measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable, and America is failing the assignment.

Faith calls for courage over silence and mercy over cruelty. These are not abstract ideals.

What message does a government send when it forces children to experience the loss of a parent in scenes of violence and fear? It tears communities apart when immigration enforcement prioritizes abductions over basic due process.

America can pass and enforce ethical laws without abandoning its humanity. Protecting our ideals should also mean protecting families.

Let this season be a time of moral clarity.

We must demand sane, humane and just immigration policies — ones that uphold due process, respect human dignity, and recognize the deep roots immigrant families have planted in America.

In honoring Jesus (peace be upon him), let’s honor the values he embodied: mercy, justice and love of neighbor. Anything less is a betrayal not only of faith, but of our shared humanity.

Zainab Chaudry is the director of CAIR Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.