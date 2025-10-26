The reopening of the Discovery Village boat ramp is welcome news for Maryland’s boating community (Anne Arundel reopens popular South County boat ramp after backlash over closure, Oct. 15, 2025), but it should not be the end of the story. While Anne Arundel County’s new 21-month lease restores access for now, boaters deserve the long-term solution they were promised.

When the county accepted more than $533,000 from Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund in 2016 to build the Discovery Village ramp, it agreed to keep the site open to the public for 30 years. Those funds came from the Federal Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund — paid by boaters and anglers through taxes on fuel and fishing equipment.

In short, Maryland boaters funded this ramp and placed their trust in the county to ensure lasting public access.

That trust was broken when the ramp abruptly closed this summer. South County residents suddenly lost one of the few affordable access points to the Chesapeake Bay. The county’s short-term solution is an important step forward, but it leaves open the question of what happens after 2027.

Water access isn’t a luxury; it’s a vital part of Maryland’s heritage and economy. The Discovery Village ramp was built to serve everyday boaters, anglers and families. Losing it again would mean wasting taxpayer dollars, undermining public trust and limiting access to a shared natural resource.

Anne Arundel County has an opportunity to make this right by securing permanent public ownership or another comparable site to guarantee access for generations. Boaters have already paid their share.

Now the county must keep its promise and ensure that Discovery Village remains open for good.

David Kennedy is the government affairs manager at BoatU.S.

