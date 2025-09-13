A central feature of the mainstream Democratic Party is to promote attractive narratives and images of Black progress while demonizing and thwarting efforts to assist Black people in the acquisition of political power. Baltimore County is going to expand membership of its County Council to create an opportunity for political representation that is more reflective of its racially diverse population. A seven-member council that has one Black person on it is clearly not reflective of the county’s approximately 45% nonwhite population.

The Republican Party is rolling back federal civil rights protections, attempting to dismantle criminal justice reform and promoting policies that reduce taxes on wealthy corporations, exacerbating income inequality. The Democrats in Baltimore County, who make up the majority, should be doing everything possible to draw district maps that will likely produce Black and brown representation. Although political representation does not automatically equal political progress for Black people, it increases the chance of successful policy efforts that are rooted in racial justice.

Policy proposals in the Baltimore County Council that would support community-based violence-prevention organizations, aid citizens returning from prison and ensure resources from the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund are invested in communities impacted by the war on drugs are more viable with more Black and brown political representation.

Black voters are politically more loyal to the Democratic Party. This creates an incentive for Democrats to draw more majority-people-of-color districts to ensure representation that will be stern in its fight against the Republican Party. The fact that a map that was endorsed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, the NAACP, state Sen. Charles Sydnor and others, which would produce four majority-people-of-color districts, is not the map that is currently on the table demonstrates Democrats’ lack of commitment to Black political power and a tacit capitulation to Republicans.

Dayvon Love is a community activist and director of public policy for the think tank Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle.

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.